Who is Benny Connors? Who Plays Him in The Pitt?

The second season of HBO Max’s ‘The Pitt‘ ups the stakes for the staff of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Centre as new challenges appear in the form of the patients that come in with unique problems. One of the patients is a young girl named Kylie Connors. Her primary issue is an injury on her chin, which she received while playing in the house. However, a more detailed checkup reveals unexpected injuries, which raises concerns about the situation at her house. It raises serious questions that only her father can answer, but he takes some time to appear. Eventually, when he does show up, Kylie’s case takes an entirely unexpected turn. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Benny Connors’ Arrival Changes the Course of Kylie’s Case

In the first two episodes, a very dark image of Benny Connors is created in the minds of the audience. Dr. Santos treats Kylie, and on seeing her injuries, her mind immediately jumps to the fact that the girl may be a victim of abuse at home. However, when she and the attending nurse try to talk to her and find out about how she got the other injuries, she doesn’t give any indication of any abuse going on with her. Still, the idea of her father doing something nefarious takes hold in Santos’ mind. However, Robby and social worker Dylan tell her to take it slow and not jump to any conclusions.

She needs to run full tests on Kylie and assess her medically. The rest should be left for Dylan to find out. Despite this, as Kylie’s father takes more and more time to show up, Santos starts to wonder if he will show up at all. With each passing minute, she becomes convinced of her theory. Benny Connors shows up in the third episode. He is updated about Kylie’s situation and is visibly distressed. He also questions his girlfriend about how his daughter got hurt under her watch. Things become a little heated when Dylan and Santos try to talk to him, and he realizes that they suspect him of inflicting the injuries on his daughter.

Things calm down when Kylie’s blood report comes in, and it turns out that the other injuries are due to a medical condition, not any external factor. This shows that Benny is not abusing his daughter. In fact, he loves her and is pretty concerned about her. Once the truth comes to light, he calms down and focuses entirely on how to treat his daughter. Still, the seed of suspicion ruins the relationship with his girlfriend. On a better note, Kylie has been moved from the emergency ward just when PTMC braces for a difficult situation.

Patrick Mulvey Brings Benny Connors’ Different Sides to Light

Patrick Mulvey plays the role of Benny Connors in the second season of ‘The Pitt.’ The actor has worked prolifically in TV, appearing on shows like ’61st Street,’ ‘This is Us,’ ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Empire,’ and ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,’ to name a few. Born and raised in Illinois, Mulvey credits his parents for the success he has found in the pursuit of his artistic career. When he was a child, he attended the Interlochen Arts Camp on his father’s insistence, and it played an integral role in developing his love for the craft of acting. He moved to Scotland at the age of 18. He studied at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow and stayed in the country for the next five years.

He starred in the BBC’s ‘River City,’ but worked mainly in theatre productions. He worked with the National Theatre of Scotland and the Global Theatre in London. He continued this on his return to America, working with TimeLine Theatre, the Goodman Theatre, and Broadway in Chicago. He has played Tony in ‘Billy Elliot’ on Broadway, has worked on Baz Luhrmann’s Cirque de Soleil production, ‘For the Record,’ and played David Auburn in ‘The Adventures of Augie March’ at the Court Theatre. He has also dipped his toes in screenwriting and directing. In his personal time, he likes to travel and spend time with his family, friends, and his beloved dog.

Read More: Who is Nurse Noelle Hastings? Who Plays Her in The Pitt?