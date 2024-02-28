6 Best AI Movies on Hulu (Feb 2024)

How would you like to have your AI? As Robots, humanoids, wombs, or straight-up humans? The following movies explore artificial intelligence in one of these versions to give us mind-bending stories that seem to be a reflection of a future that is not too distant anymore. How we perceive these movies plays a role in our treatment of AI and vice-versa and is a contributing factor to the lives of future generations. So without further ado, let’s check out the best AI movies on Hulu.

6. Mother/Android (2021)

Directed by Mattson Tomlin, this post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie shows the arduous and perilous journey of a couple, Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and Sam (Algee Smith), who are expecting a baby, as they make their way to the fortified city of Boston while being hunted by rebellious self-aware androids manufactured by Raster Robotics. Whether and, if yes, how they survive the journey, assisted by the mysterious savior Arthur (Raúl Castillo), and whether the baby gets to live or not are what we find out in this drama. You can stream ‘Mother/Android’ here.

5. Automata (2014)

Set in the aftermath of a solar flare that has led to Earth’s ongoing desertification, ‘Automata’ showcases a society where humans and robots co-exist. These quantum robots have been manufactured by the ROC Corporation whose agent Jacq Vaucan (Antonio Banderas) comes across a curious case of a robot modifying itself, something that is against its protocol. As he digs deeper, the case gets more and more complex, seemingly underscored by a dark secret that can worsen the fate of humanity which is already facing extinction. To be a part of Vaucan’s investigation, you can watch ‘Automata,’ directed by Gabe Ibáñez, right here.

4. Simulant (2023)

Directed by April Mullen, this sci-fi follows Faye (Jordana Brewster) who uses a simulant, an AI android, made in her husband Evan’s (Robbie Amell) image to get over his death. As expected, she cannot show her affection to the robot no matter how much acts like her husband. The robot (also played by Robbie Amell) realizes this and reaches out to a hacker Casey (Simu Liu) to remove all the limitations that are there in his thoughts. Unfortunately, this triggers an AI uprising, and the authorities greenlight a manhunt, led by Agent Kessler (Sam Worthington), to eliminate such conscious simulants. How things turn out for the simulant Evan and Faye is what we find out in this fast-paced drama. You can stream it here.

3. The Pod Generation (2023)

This Sophie Barthes directorial takes place in an apparently not-too-distant future where AI is commonplace. Couples can choose to have pod babies through artificially controlled wombs to rid women of the hassle that comes with pregnancy. The tech firm Pegazus owns the Womb Center takes the reproductive cells from the mother and father and then uses state-of-the-art tech to develop a human embryo within each artificial egg-shaped womb. As for the plot, we have a couple, Rachel (Emilia Clarke) and Alvy (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who struggle to cope with the arrival of their parenthood which is new for both the people in different ways. To know how, you can stream ‘The Pod Generation’ here.

2. The Creator (2023)

Directed by Gareth Edwards, this large-scale sci-fi action movie stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Ken Watanabe, Amar Chadha-Patel, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles. The events take place in the aftermath of a nuclear explosion over LA, carried out by an AI created by the chief architect Nirmata aka the Creator whose identity no one knows. As a war rages on between Western nations and the AI, we follow U.S-Army-sergeant-turned-cleanup-crew-member Joshua Taylor (Washington) who Colonel Howell and General Andrews hire to locate and destroy a new super weapon that can cause the AI to win the war. Taylor does track down the weapon only to find out that it’s a child who can control technology remotely. Naming her Alphie, Taylor decides to protect her. But for how long? To find out, you can stream ‘The Creator’ here.

1. I’m Your Man (2021)

Equally thought-provoking, moving, and funny, ‘I’m Your Man’ is a German film that follows archeologist Dr. Alma Felser (Maren Eggert) who agrees to spend three weeks with an AI humanoid Tom (Dan Stevens) and evaluate his behavior to get her research funded. Tom has been customized as per Alma’s, character, choices, and needs. What she undergoes during the three weeks and how fruitful the evaluation is, are what we find out in this drama. Can a human and a humanoid fall in love? ‘I’m Your Man,’ directed by Maria Schrader, offers a feel-good answer to this question. As for the ending, you can find out by streaming the film here.

Read More: Best Period Dramas on Hulu