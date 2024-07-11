4 Best Movies About Grandparents on Netflix (July 2024)

If there is a possibility that someone loves us more than our parents, it has to be our grandparents. These sweet entities come in all shapes and sizes, and their ability to love us transcends reason and logic. Needless to say, a world without grandparents is a world with a love deficiency. So, making the most of the time spent with them, in mirth and happiness, is necessary. While grandparents serve as secondary characters in most family dramas, their presence is made palpable through their emotions. Here, we bring you the best movies about grandparents on Netflix, where the beautiful beings take center stage.

4. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (2022)

Based on Perry’s stage play ‘Madea’s Farewell Play,’ ‘A Madea Homecoming’ is the twelfth film in the Madea cinematic universe. The main character is Mabel “Madea” Simmons, played by Perry. In the film, we see hilarious events unfold at Madea’s great-grandson Tim’s college graduation party. As guests arrive one by one and the celebration moves ahead, Madea’s no-nonsense attitude takes one hit after another, thanks to the humorous family drama that starts to erupt. Co-starring Cassi Davis-Patton, Tamela Mann, David Mann, and Gabrielle Dennis, ‘A Madea Homecoming’ is directed by Tyler Perry and can be streamed here.

3. Make Me Believe (2023)

The story of this Turkish rom-com is shaped by two grannies who dupe their now-adult grandchildren into an “accidental” encounter. Sahra (Ayça Aysin Turan) and Deniz (Ekin Koç) were teenage sweethearts, but many things changed after they separated. Now, Sahra’s grandma, Precious (Yildiz Kültür), and Deniz’s grandma, Semiha (Zerrin Sümer), plan on reigniting the old spark that their little sweethearts shared fifteen years ago because, of course, the ladies want their grandchildren to be happy. However, a lot needs to be cleared, especially an old grudge that Deniz has for Sahra, which hasn’t clearly dissolved even after all these years. Is it possible for them to fall in love again? Maybe, if only Precious and Semiha try harder. With compelling performances and an execution that is binge-worthy, ‘Make Me Believe’ is yet another reminder of just how much our grandparents want us to smile and be happy. The film is directed by Evren Karabiyik Günaydin and Murat Saraçoglu, and you can stream it here.

2. David and the Elves (2021)

Directed by Michał Rogalski, ‘Dawid I Elfy, aka ‘David and the Elves,’ is a heartwarming Polish Christmas comedy. It follows 10-year-old David Kosmala (Cyprian Grabowski) and his unlikely friendship with Albert (Jakub Zając), a young Elf. After David’s parents move to Warsaw, David finds himself missing his grandparents a lot. Meanwhile, Albert’s urge to meet humans who love him, along with David’s wish to meet him, brings him to Earth, much against Santa Claus’s (Cezary Żak) suggestion. However, when his life fuel begins to run out, which runs on the people’s faith in the Christmas spirit, David decides to take Albert to his grandparents’ house in the Tatra Mountains, where Christmas is full of merriment, love, and Christmas spirit. David and Albert must hurry because if Albert is drained of his power, he will cease to exist. A beautiful drama showcasing the significance of grandparents and how Christmas is incomplete without them, ‘David and the Elves’ is a must-watch. You can stream it here.

1. Shastry Viruddh Shastry (2023)

This Indian Hindi drama has been directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. The film addresses the love of grandparents and parents and the differences between the two forms of love. Thanks to the commendable performances, the film brings out the overbearing nature of love without sensationalizing it. We have Manohar (Paresh Rawal) and Urmila (Neena Kulkarni), an elderly couple who are bringing up their grandson, 7-year-old Yaman Shastry (Kabir Pahwa), at their house against a lush landscape, away from the hustle and bustle of the city where Yaman’s parents, Malhar (Shiv Panditt) and Mallika (Mimi Chakraborty), work. His parents visit on weekends because of the pressure of their professional lives. However, things get rough when Malhar mentions settling in the US, and the whole thing ends up being a legal case of Yaman’s custody.

With poignant themes underscored by generational trauma, ‘Shastry Viruddh Shastry’ explores a complex facet of the grandparent-grandchild relationship in a commendable manner. The film is a remake of the 2017 Bengali film ‘Posto,’ also directed by the same director-duo. You can watch ‘Shastry Viruddh Shastry’ here.

