Horror has had a profound influence on the popular culture for decades now. The genre has given us some of the best movies and television shows of all time. When it comes to anime, the category remains just as influential and popular with the fans. Since Netflix has become a popular platform with anime fans now, we decided to compile a list of horror shows that they would enjoy. But we would like to mention that we have not strictly followed the definition of the genre and have included shows that primarily focus on other themes while still having the fear and shock factor as one of the key components in their storytelling. In case you are interested in any of our recommendations and wish to watch it, then you can follow the link that we have provided at the end.

10. Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (2023)

Adapting some of the most popular tales written by the Japanese horror manga writer Junji Ito, ‘Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre’ or simply ‘Itou Junji: Maniac’ is a horror anime produced by Studio Deen. The anime explores several subgenres of horror primarily focusing on body horror and cosmic horror. Each story is independent and tells a twisted tale that delves deeper into the darkness of the human mind to acquaint viewers with a new world of scary possibilities. The show covers a range of topics that include urban myths and folk stories. In case you are curious about the show, then you can learn more about it here.

9. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (2022)

Following a mysterious hacking incident at the White House, Leon S. Kennedy is entrusted with the responsibility to uncover the truth and find the people behind it. But in a strange turn of events, the White House suddenly gets targeted by zombies. As Kennedy tries to make sense of the inexplicable situation, he meets another investigator named Claire Redfield. Based on a game made by Capcom, ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ is a horror zombie apocalypse series that recounts a riveting and exciting tale of survivorship and struggle for life. In case you wish to learn how the story unfolds as Kennedy and Redfield join hands, then you can stream the anime here.

8. Trese (2021 – 2023)

Inspired by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo’s Filipino comic book of the same name, ‘Trese’ is a crime fantasy horror anime-inspired television series. The show is deeply influenced by Philippine mythology and follows the titular protagonist who is involved in the investigation of crimes of supernatural origin that usually occur within the geographical boundaries of the Philippines. As the detective comes closer to solving the cases assigned to her, she learns the harsh realities of the criminal underworld that quite surprisingly is colluding with malevolent supernatural beings. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

7. Make My Day (2023)

Studio’s 5 Inc’s ‘Make My Day’ is an original science fiction horror web anime created by Yasuo Ohtagaki. The Makoto Honda directorial takes viewers to a freezing cold planet where a prison has been established. The prisoners are punished by being forced to work in inhospitable conditions at a large mine. Although their lives are already quite harsh, things take a dark turn when mysterious creatures appear in the mine and start attacking everyone in sight. In case you wish to learn how the drama unfolds, then you can stream the anime here.

6. Exception (2022)

‘Exception’ is another really good original science fiction horror series that leaves a lasting impression on the viewer because of its unique premise. Created by Hirotaka Adachi, the anime revolves around the efforts to find a new home for humanity after being forced to leave Earth. The spacecraft that is used for this purpose has a 3D printer called Womb that is used to create each member of the crew one by one. Unfortunately, the printer malfunctions and it leads to the misprint of one of the crew members following which the entire mission is thrown into chaos. In case you wish to learn how the drama unfolds you can watch the anime here.

5. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019 -)

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is a dark fantasy series that revolves around the seemingly endless struggle between demon slayers and demons. When a hardworking teenager named Tanjirou Kamado’s family is brutally murdered, with the only survivor turned into a demon, he vows to take revenge. In order to achieve this goal, he joins the Demon Slayer Corps and embarks on a life-changing journey with his demon sister Nezuko while constantly trying to turn her back into a human. He meets and becomes friends with the cowardly Zenitsu and fierce Inosuke along the way not knowing that they will have to confront immense personal loss at every turn.

While ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is not like the typical horror shows you may come across, it features frightening demons whose bloodlust and psychotic attitude are sure to send shivers down your spine. Furthermore, the character design of some of the antagonists in the show can easily put the ghosts of most horror films and shows to shame. You can watch the dark fantasy anime here.

4. Castlevania (2017 – 2021)

‘Castlevania’ is another dark fantasy series whose dark and atmospheric setting, supernatural elements, violence, and gore all come together perfectly to give viewers a memorable experience. The show features supernatural beings who are quite terrifying, something fans of horror anime will definitely enjoy watching in action. ‘Castlevania’ recounts the story of the vampire Vlad Dracula Țepeș who is consumed by the desire for vengeance after the brutal murder of his wife. As he turns to violence and bloodshed to burn down the world, three selfless heroes put their lives on the line to fight back. In case you wish to learn how the drama unfolds, then you can watch the series here.

3. Sirius the Jaeger (2018)

Although ‘Sirius the Jaeger’ is not technically a pure horror anime its dark atmosphere coupled with supernatural characters and gore does qualify it to be on this list. The primary focus of the anime is the fight between the vampire hunters and vampires for the possession of a holy relic that could grant its owner powers beyond his wildest imagination. A werewolf named Yuliy is at the center of this conflict, whose village was once destroyed by the vampires. Interestingly, he comes from a powerful family that is blessed with something extraordinary. As the secrets about him slowly unravel, Yuliy becomes a key player in settling the conflict once and for all, but will he be able to carry out his responsibility when it matters the most? In order to find out, you can watch the anime here.

2. Dota: Dragon’s Blood (2021 – 2022)

‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood’ is not a show for the faint-hearted as it frequently features gory battles and murders. Set in a dark and gritty world, the anime explores themes like loss, love, and redemption. While it is also not a pure horror show, the disturbing imagery along with the dark and suspenseful atmosphere make the series a must-watch. The anime follows dragon hunter Davion who works tirelessly to make the world a better place. When the dragon Slyrak merges with Davion’s soul, the events unfold in a manner that he decides to fight and stop the demon Terrorblade, who has a dangerous plan for the world. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

1. Dragon’s Dogma (2020)

‘Dragon’s Dogma’ is a dark fantasy anime that features grotesque monsters and demons. In addition to this, the show’s unsettling and mature themes, along with explicit violence effectively qualify it as a horror series. The anime recounts a tragic story of revenge and revolves around a man who is brutally killed by a dragon. But when he gets revived, he refuses to let go of the past and sets out on a journey that redefines him. You can watch all the episodes here.

