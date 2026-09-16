Horror has had a profound influence on popular culture for decades now. The genre has given us some of the best movies and television shows of all time. When it comes to anime, the category remains just as influential and popular with the fans. Since Netflix has become a popular platform for anime fans, we decided to compile a list of horror shows they would enjoy. However, we would like to note that we have not strictly adhered to the genre’s definition and have included shows that primarily focus on other themes while still featuring fear and shock as a critical component of their storytelling. In case you are interested in any of our recommendations and wish to watch it, then you can follow the link that we have provided at the end.

20. The Grimm Variations (2024- )

Based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tales, ‘The Grimm Variations’ is an anthology anime series featuring six classic fairy tales with a dark twist. From a psycho Cinderella to a serial killer Little Red Riding Hood in augmented reality, to Hansel and Gretel in virtual reality, and more, the show entertains with its twisted approaches to the classic stories, garnishing them with darkness and the shadowy “variations” of human desire. ‘The Grimm Variations’ can be streamed here.

19. Shiboyugi: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table (2026- )

Based on the eponymous light novel series, ‘Shiboyugi: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table’ centers on a 17-year-old girl named Yuki, who has made death games her profession. In the mansion she finds herself in, there are other girls as well, who are also competing in the games, which are replete with blowguns, buzz saws, and locked rooms. Winners receive attractive prizes, although Yuki plays just for the fun of it. Heavily laced with action and horror elements and an incredible personal story, the anime is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.

18. Vampire Knight (2008)

The events of ‘Vampire Knight’ unfold at the Cross Academy, which schools both humans and vampires, the former at day and the latter at night. It is the responsibility of Yuki Cross, a human, to make sure that the two species never cross paths and that peace is maintained at all times. Unfortunately, when her best friend Zero Kiryu starts showing signs of being a vampire, she is forced to help him cope with it. This is connected to the academy itself, a new student who has just transferred to the Night Class for vampires, the murder of a pureblood vampire, and someone who wants to hurt Zero. To know how things unfold in this gripping horror anime, you can stream it right here.

17. The Summer Hikaru Died (2025- )

The dark and thrilling anime ‘The Summer Hikaru Died’ revolved around Yoshiki and his best friend Hikaru. When Yoshiki finds out that some inexplicable entity has replaced Hikaru, he puts all his efforts into ensuring no one finds out about it, as it would take Hikaru away from him. Unfortunately, the entity’s actions start taking their toll on the village, and Yoshiki finds himself conflicted. The psychological horror anime ranks among the best horror anime in recent times, delving into mature themes like grief and death. It can be streamed here.

16. Dandadan (2024- )

When high school friends Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura set out to test their belief regarding ghosts and aliens, they are forced to confront the otherworldly entities. Thankfully, they gain supernatural powers that allow them to fight their inexplicable adversaries. Based on the manga series by Yukinobu Tatsu, ‘Dandadan’ blends elements of horror and action and garnishes it with humor, thereby giving us an unforgettable anime. Of course, it is strictly for adults and offers a lot of R-rated stuff, including the removal of Okarun’s testicles. It can be streamed here.

15. Mononoke Show and Movies (2007- )

The TV show and the movies feature an anonymous medicine seller/master of the occult as he travels from place to place, seeking and exorcising evil spirits, the Mononoke, in Edo-era Japan. However, to get rid of the demon, he must first find three things: the spirit’s shape, truth, and reasoning. Known for their visual treatment of color, the show and the movies are a must-watch for horror anime fans. While the show has the medicine seller deal with a new mononoke in each episode or two, ‘Mononoke the Movie: The Phantom in the Rain’ and ‘Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage’ each deals with a separate Mononoke that has made its way inside human affairs. You can watch them here.

14. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2023- )

‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ is a horror anime but garnished with fun elements. Based on the popular manga series by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata, it follows Akira Tendo, a guy who is frustrated with his daily life, which revolves mainly around his irritating office. As he waits for life or fate to throw him a rope with which he can pull himself out of this misery, a zombie apocalypse hits Japan.

While this is objectively bad news, for Tendo, it is the ultimate opportunity to do whatever he wants. So, as the whole of Japan gets devoured by the undead, he sets off to complete his bucket list and live life on the edge. Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe, ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ is a thoroughly entertaining drama that expertly blends horror and fun elements to give us a rare experience. You can stream the series here.

13. Death Note (2006-2007)

Based on the manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba, ‘Death Note’ focuses on a battle of wits between 17-year-old student Light Yagami and Detective L. Yagami. Light has gotten hold of the Death Note belonging to Ryuk, the god of death, and is using it, under the alias Kira, to establish his own sense of justice by killing criminals. It is up to Detective L to bring Light to justice and prevent him from carrying out any more killings. But all that Light has to do to kill is write the person’s name in the Death Note. Can L track down Light? A horror/psychological drama, ‘Death Note’ is considered one of the best manga of all time. You can stream it here.

12. Akuma Kun (2023)

Inspired by the work of famous mangaka Shigeru Mizuki, ‘Akuma Kun’ is a horror suspense anime. The series introduces viewers to the Millennium Research Institute, which is headed by a child prodigy named Akuma Kun. Interestingly, these geniuses only appear once in 10,000 years, and Ichirou Umoregi, unbeknownst to him at first, is one of them. The institute receives several bizarre requests, and it is up to Ichirou and his partner Mephisto III to tackle the challenging cases while also investigating the former’s origins, as he does not know his real family. You can watch all the episodes here.

11. Devilman: Crybaby (2018)

This award-winning Masaaki Yuasa-directed series is based on the manga series ‘Devilman’ by Go Nagai. It centers on Akira Fudo, who takes on a demon form without losing his human soul to fight other demons that are wreaking havoc on Earth. He is joined by his childhood friend Ryo, who has his own sinister intention behind helping Akira. You can watch ‘Devilman: Crybaby’ here to find out Ryo’s true intent and whether Akira’s path is the right one.

10. Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (2023)

Adapting some of the most famous tales written by the Japanese horror manga writer Junji Ito, ‘Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre’ or simply ‘Itou Junji: Maniac’ is a horror anime produced by Studio Deen. The anime explores several subgenres of horror, primarily focusing on body horror and cosmic horror. Each story is independent and tells a twisted tale that delves deeper into the darkness of the human mind to acquaint viewers with a new world of scary possibilities. The show covers a range of topics that include urban myths and folk stories. In case you are curious about the show, then you can learn more about it here.

9. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (2022)

Following a mysterious hacking incident at the White House, Leon S. Kennedy is entrusted with the responsibility to uncover the truth and find the people behind it. But in a strange turn of events, the White House suddenly gets targeted by zombies. As Kennedy tries to make sense of the inexplicable situation, he meets another investigator named Claire Redfield. Based on a game made by Capcom, ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ is a horror zombie apocalypse series that recounts a riveting and exciting tale of survivorship and struggle for life. If you wish to learn how the story unfolds as Kennedy and Redfield join hands, then you can stream the anime here.

8. Trese (2021 – 2023)

This anime series is adapted from an eponymous Filipino comic series by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo. Set in Manila, it follows detective/healer/warrior Alexandra Trese, whom the cops reach out to when dealing with crimes of a supernatural nature. It follows crimes of a supernatural nature. For ages, she and her family have served as the bridge between humans and the supernatural. But when criminal factions start shaking hands with the dark entities, young Trese has to up her game and own up to her destiny as the Babaylan-Mandirigma, a shaman-warrior. You can watch ‘Trese’ here.

7. Make My Day (2023)

Studio’s 5 Inc’s ‘Make My Day’ is an original science fiction horror web anime created by Yasuo Ohtagaki. The Makoto Honda directorial takes viewers to a freezing cold planet where a prison has been established. The prisoners are punished by being forced to work in inhospitable conditions at a large mine. Although their lives are already quite harsh, things take a dark turn when mysterious creatures appear in the mine and start attacking everyone in sight. In case you wish to learn how the drama unfolds, then you can stream the anime here.

6. Exception (2022)

‘Exception’ is another really good original science fiction horror series that leaves a lasting impression on the viewer because of its unique premise. Created by Hirotaka Adachi, the anime revolves around the efforts to find a new home for humanity after being forced to leave Earth. The spacecraft that is used for this purpose has a 3D printer called Womb that is used to create each member of the crew one by one. Unfortunately, the printer malfunctions, and it leads to the misprint of one of the crew members, following which the entire mission is thrown into chaos. If you wish to learn how the drama unfolds, you can watch anime here.

5. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019 -)

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is a dark fantasy series that revolves around the seemingly endless struggle between demon slayers and demons. When a hardworking teenager named Tanjirou Kamado’s family is brutally murdered, with the only survivor turned into a demon, he vows to take revenge. In order to achieve this goal, he joins the Demon Slayer Corps and embarks on a life-changing journey with his demon sister Nezuko while constantly trying to turn her back into a human. He meets and becomes friends with the cowardly Zenitsu and fierce Inosuke along the way, not knowing that they will have to confront immense personal loss at every turn.

While ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is not like the typical horror shows you may come across, it features frightening demons whose bloodlust and psychotic attitude are sure to send shivers down your spine. Furthermore, the character design of some of the antagonists in the show can easily put the ghosts of most horror films and shows to shame. You can watch the dark fantasy anime here.

5. Devil May Cry (2025- )

Created by Adi Shankar and Alex Larsen, ‘Devil May Cry’ is based on the action video game of the same name. Set in a world where humanity battles hell, the anime follows Dante, a demon hunter for hire, as he fights demons led by the mysterious White Rabbit while being pursued by the government organization DARKCOM’s lieutenant Mary Ann Arkham. His eccentric nature makes him an attractive figure, although his disregard for life makes him a potential threat. Dante carries heavy emotional baggage, at the bottom of which lies his estranged twin brother, Vergil, who is revealed to be serving Mundus, the king of Hell. Replete with blood, gore, violence, and action, ‘Devil May Cry’ is one of the most popular horror action anime on Netflix. It can be streamed here.

4. Castlevania (2017 – 2021)

‘Castlevania’ is another dark fantasy series whose dark and atmospheric setting, supernatural elements, violence, and gore all come together perfectly to give viewers a memorable experience. The show features supernatural beings who are pretty terrifying, something fans of horror anime will definitely enjoy watching in action. ‘Castlevania’ recounts the story of the vampire Vlad Dracula Țepeș, who is consumed by the desire for vengeance after the brutal murder of his wife. As he turns to violence and bloodshed to burn down the world, three selfless heroes put their lives on the line to fight back. In case you wish to learn how the drama unfolds, then you can watch the series here.

2. Dota: Dragon’s Blood (2021 – 2022)

‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood’ is not a show for the faint-hearted as it frequently features gory battles and murders. Set in a dark and gritty world, the anime explores themes like loss, love, and redemption. While it is also not a pure horror show, the disturbing imagery, along with the dark and suspenseful atmosphere, make the series a must-watch. The anime follows dragon hunter Davion, who works tirelessly to make the world a better place. When the dragon Slyrak merges with Davion’s soul, the events unfold in a manner that he decides to fight and stop the demon Terrorblade, who has a dangerous plan for the world. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

1. Dragon’s Dogma (2020)

‘Dragon’s Dogma’ is a dark fantasy anime that features grotesque monsters and demons. In addition to this, the show’s unsettling and mature themes, along with explicit violence, effectively qualify it as a horror series. The anime recounts a tragic story of revenge and revolves around a man who is brutally killed by a dragon. But when he gets revived, he refuses to let go of the past and sets out on a journey that redefines him. You can watch all the episodes here.

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