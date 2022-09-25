8 Best Movies of TIFF 2022

September 25, 2022

TIFF 2022 was special for reasons more than one. The festival had to cancel the in-person screenings in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19. Even though everyone understood why the festival had to be an online event those two years, most were waiting to experience the magic of TIFF back in theaters. So when it was announced that TIFF 2022 would indeed host press and public theater screenings, I was ecstatic. To watch and discover movies in the company of other cinephiles is one of the greatest joys of life. What was even more exciting was the amazing lineup of films that TIFF had scheduled this year.

After spending 9 days at the festival and having watched a total of 30 movies, I am happy to report that TIFF 2022 was an all-around success. Be it the ease of walking into a press screening or the quality of films on display, I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. With that said, when you watch so many movies in such a short period, the law of averages catches up with you. Not all movies are going to suit your taste. Some might even be torture to sit through – thankfully, there were only a couple. But the real reward is when you get to see something that’s really extraordinary. And several such films premiered at TIFF this year. Here’s a list of eight movies that I fell in love with at TIFF 2022:

1. The Fablemans

2. All Quiet on the Western Front

3. Good Night Oppy

4. The Good Nurse

5. Decision to Leave

6. My Policeman

7. The Menu

8. Holy Spider

