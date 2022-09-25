8 Best Movies of TIFF 2022

TIFF 2022 was special for reasons more than one. The festival had to cancel the in-person screenings in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19. Even though everyone understood why the festival had to be an online event those two years, most were waiting to experience the magic of TIFF back in theaters. So when it was announced that TIFF 2022 would indeed host press and public theater screenings, I was ecstatic. To watch and discover movies in the company of other cinephiles is one of the greatest joys of life. What was even more exciting was the amazing lineup of films that TIFF had scheduled this year.

After spending 9 days at the festival and having watched a total of 30 movies, I am happy to report that TIFF 2022 was an all-around success. Be it the ease of walking into a press screening or the quality of films on display, I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. With that said, when you watch so many movies in such a short period, the law of averages catches up with you. Not all movies are going to suit your taste. Some might even be torture to sit through – thankfully, there were only a couple. But the real reward is when you get to see something that’s really extraordinary. And several such films premiered at TIFF this year. Here’s a list of eight movies that I fell in love with at TIFF 2022:

1. The Fablemans

THE FABLEMANS is an absolute knockout. The best film of the year so far. The best Spielberg movie of this century. It is one of those rare films that makes you laugh while you are crying. So beautifully done! #TIFF22 #TIFF #TheFablemans — The Cinemaholic (@theCinemaholic) September 15, 2022

2. All Quiet on the Western Front

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT: The best war movie since Dunkirk and one of the greatest anti-war movies ever made. It is also a giant technical achievement. In a perfect world, it should win Best Sound and Cinematography Oscars. #TIFF22 #TIFF — The Cinemaholic (@theCinemaholic) September 16, 2022

3. Good Night Oppy

GOOD NIGHT OPPY: Surprisingly moving, gorgeously shot, and highly engaging, it is one of the most inspiring documentaries you will ever see. #TIFF #GoodNightOppy — The Cinemaholic (@theCinemaholic) September 12, 2022

4. The Good Nurse

THE GOOD NURSE is a phenomenal crime drama with exceptional performances from Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. A sure-fire Oscar contender. #TIFF22 #TheGoodNurse — The Cinemaholic (@theCinemaholic) September 12, 2022

5. Decision to Leave

DECISION TO LEAVE is peak Park Chan-wook. Stylishly shot, darkly funny, and morally complex, the film keeps you glued to the screen till the end. The climax isn't as twisted as some of the previous Chan-wook films but is effective nonetheless. #TIFF22 #TIFF #DecisiontoLeave — The Cinemaholic (@theCinemaholic) September 14, 2022

6. My Policeman

MY POLICEMAN is surprisingly very, very good. The kind of period romance drama that Hollywood should make more. And yes, Harry Styles is terrific. #MyPoliceman — The Cinemaholic (@theCinemaholic) September 11, 2022

7. The Menu

THE MENU: Deliciously twisted and purposely clever, the film is a damning take on materialism. It also pokes fun at people in the business of criticism. One of the best works of Ralph Fiennes. #TheMenu #TIFF #TIFF22 — The Cinemaholic (@theCinemaholic) September 13, 2022

8. Holy Spider