Where is Natalee Holloway’s Family Now?

Natalee Holloway’s disappearance in 2005 captured widespread media attention, evoking sympathy for the family grappling with the anguish of not knowing her fate. Beth and Dave Holloway, along with their son Matthew, dedicated years to seeking answers, tirelessly working to unravel the mystery of Natalee’s disappearance. Their quest for closure spanned 18 years, and in Peacock’s ‘Pathological: The Lies of Joran Van Der Sloot,’ they bravely step forward to recount their journey, shedding light on the emotional turmoil endured during those challenging years.

Who are Beth, Dave, and Matthew Holloway?

Beth and Dave Holloway first crossed paths as classmates at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where their love story unfolded, culminating in marriage. Choosing Clinton, Mississippi, as their home, they started building a family. The arrival of their daughter, Natalee, in 1986 brought joy, and soon after, they welcomed a son named Matthew. Unfortunately, due to irreconcilable differences, the couple divorced in 1993. Following the divorce, Beth took on the responsibility of raising their children, who continued to reside with her.

In 1995, Dave entered into marriage with Robin, while Beth, in 2000, married George “Jug” Twitty. Following her marriage, Beth relocated with her children to Alabama. Despite the geographical distance, Natalee and Matthew maintained a close relationship with their father, visiting him regularly. The year 2005 marked a significant event as Natalee, a high school student at the time, embarked on a trip to Aruba with her classmates. Despite Dave’s concerns, Natalee convinced her mother to allow her to go on the journey. Unfortunately, she did not return from the trip, prompting Beth and Dave to fly to Aruba urgently.

Matthew, then a high school sophomore, vividly remembered the frenzy at his house during that time. He recounted how his father desperately searched through landfills, opening trash bags in a relentless quest to find Natalee, but unfortunately, without success. Beth, in contrast, directed her focus towards Joran van der Sloot, the son of a local lawyer, who was last seen with Natalee. She utilized every available means to seek justice and hold him accountable for Natalee’s disappearance. Dave, on the other hand, hired a private investigator to look into his daughter’s disappearance.

In March 2010, Joran contacted Beth and requested $250,000 in exchange for information regarding her daughter and her death. Beth, with her lawyer John Q. Kelly, recognized this as an opportunity to build a case against Joran for extortion and wire fraud, aiming to seek justice for her daughter. Collaborating with the FBI, she wired $15,000 and $10,000 to Joran, both transactions meticulously recorded. Although Joran provided some information initially, he later emailed Beth, admitting that it was false. A federal grand jury indicted Joran in June 2010, but by then, he was already in a Peruvian jail for the murder of Stephany Flores.

Beth, Dave, and Matthew Holloway Cherish Natalee’s Memory Till Today

Joran van der Sloot was extradited to the US in June 2023, and in October of the same year, he pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and extortion related to Beth Holloway. Additionally, he wrote a proffer letter confessing to the murder of Natalee Holloway, providing details about her death. Following his admission, both Beth and Dave delivered victim-impact statements expressing the relief of finally having answers to their long-standing questions.

Beth Holloway, determined to prevent other families from enduring similar ordeals, took action a few months after searching for Natalee in Aruba. By 2006, she had divorced her second husband and spent the next two years visiting schools and colleges to educate young people about personal safety and share her daughter’s story. In 2007, she authored the book ‘Loving Natalee: A Mother’s Testament of Hope and Faith.’ Beth also founded the International Safe Travels Foundation to help people traveling alone and to distant places. In 2010, she established the Natalee Holloway Resource Center, a web-based platform to educate and prevent crimes, housed at the National Museum of Crime & Punishment.

Matthew Holloway, expressing his anger towards Joran van der Sloot for the harm he caused his sister, mentioned that even though Joran provided some truth, he believes it’s not the complete story, leaving lingering questions. Matthew married, and in 2015, he welcomed a daughter named Rylee. The wound for the family is still fresh but they are now trying to move on and rebuild their lives once again.

