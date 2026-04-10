Big Mistakes Ending Explained: Who is the Real Mob Boss?

Netflix’s ‘Big Mistakes’ follows the story of two siblings who find themselves in a spiraling turn of events after one of them makes a seemingly minor mistake. The eight-episode season takes them on a violent and shocking ride, exposing them to the dangers of the criminal world. Despite their best efforts, they keep sinking further into the filth they are trying to dig their way out of. By the final episode, they have been traumatized enough by all the violence and bloodshed that has occurred in front of them, but a shocking revelation rewrites their future completely. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Big Mistakes Plot Synopsis

Nicky and Morgan’s grandma is about to die, and their mother insists that they buy something for her last birthday. The mention of a necklace leads the duo on a search for a cheap necklace that will serve the sentiment. They end up at a shop run by a Turkish man named Yusuf. When Morgan sees a necklace, she asks for its price, but Yusuf insists it is not for sale. After a short argument, Nicky and Morgan leave, and it isn’t until they are in the hospital, where they discover that their grandma has died, that Nicky finds out that Morgan stole the necklace from Yusuf’s shop. He is not happy that she stole the last gift for their grandma, but now the deed is done. Or so it seems, until Yusuf comes knocking at Nicky’s door.

It turns out that the necklace is much more expensive and important than Morgan thought. Now, Morgan and Nicky must get the necklace back from their dead grandma’s neck, digging up her fresh grave. What’s worse is that Yusuf’s boss, Ivan, is impressed by their dedication to getting the necklace back, so he hands them flip phones, on which he will call them whenever he needs to get a job done. And it turns out he needs them to do a lot of jobs. While Morgan starts to wonder if they are, or rather she is, good at the crime stuff, Nicky’s mind spirals as he finds his new job at odds with his work as a pastor, while secretly sustaining a relationship with his boyfriend, Tareq. Meanwhile, their mother, Linda, runs for mayor, creating an overall chaotic environment in the family.

Is Annette the Real Boss? Who Killed Ivan and Andrei?

Since they get in trouble after stealing a necklace, Nicky and Morgan prove themselves so useful that they quickly start meeting the bosses. Their first interaction with Yusuf takes them to Ivan and then, Andrei, but it soon becomes clear that they are not the ones calling the real shots. What’s worse is that they are going behind the backs of their bosses and trying to start a revenue stream of their own. This is what the meeting with the Brazilians was supposed to be about, but that turns into a bloodbath. Just when they think they have escaped the claws of the mob, considering that everyone who knows them is dead, Nicky and Morgan are in for a surprise when Yusuf, who had mysteriously vanished before the trip to Miami, returns.

Yusuf reveals that he ratted Ivan and Andrei out to their real bosses, which is what got them killed, but that doesn’t explain why Nicky and Morgan were the only ones spared. It isn’t until later, during the celebration party for their mother’s mayoral election win, that the whole truth comes to light. It turns out that Nicky and Morgan were let go because Morgan is engaged to Max, and it is his mother, Annette, who is calling all the shots. She corners Morgan during the party, revealing that she is the one the necklace was for. She has known about their antics since the beginning, and she is the one who ordered the deaths of everyone at the Miami party, except Morgan and Nicky. Annette doesn’t hold back her words and makes it clear that she let Morgan and her brother live because of the love she has for her own son.

She also knows that since Max confessed to cheating on Morgan, the latter has been having thoughts about breaking up with him, but Annette tells her to put a stop to those thoughts. She makes it clear that Morgan cannot leave Max because he still loves her, and his feelings are all that matter to his mother. It is also clear that, with Annette at the helm, there is no way Nicky and Morgan are getting out of the bind they landed in by stealing the necklace. To emphasize her position again, Annette calls for a family photo, placing her hands on the shoulders of Nicky and Morgan, indicating that they are under her thumb now. They are her puppeteers, and they will do what she wants, or else.

Do Nicky and Tareq Break Up?

When Morgan steals the necklace and her act brings Yusuf to their door, Nicky starts to worry that they have gotten involved in something that is becoming increasingly dangerous. He tries to keep that part of his life away from the rest of the stuff, particularly when it comes to the man he loves: Tareq. Just when it seems that they are getting deeper into the mob stuff, the Miami meeting happens, and the Russians and Brazilians are killed. With Ivan and Andrei dead and Yusuf nowhere to be found, Nicky and Morgan start to believe that perhaps they have escaped it all. Ivan was the one who gave them the phone, and now that he is dead, who can call them on that phone?

While they try to handle all the crime stuff, they also start to mess things up in their personal life, and it is not hidden from the people close to them. Tareq figures out that something is going on with Nicky, and at first, the pastor tries to keep that side of the story hidden, but then, he thinks that everything is resolved anyway. So, he comes clean about everything. Tareq is shocked to discover the whole story, but at least now he knows the truth, and that makes his and Nicky’s relationship even stronger. Moreover, with everything seemingly resolved and their long-planned cruise coming up, they think that things will be alright anyway. But then, the phone rings again, Yusuf returns, and it turns out that the Italians are calling the shots now.

Having been through a bloodbath of a party and realizing that he is still not out of the world of crime, Nicky realizes that he was wrong in believing he would ever get out of it. Moreover, with so many people getting killed in front of him, he knows that the stakes are pretty high. He and Morgan had already been close enough to dying several times, but they never really stopped to consider the possibility that this threat could turn towards their loved ones. Now, however, it’s clear that things are going to get worse, and even though Tareq knows everything, the bad guys don’t know he is privy to their operation yet. So, as Tareq prepares for the cruise, Nicky decides to cut him off and save his life before it’s too late. He tells Tareq to go on the cruise by himself, suggesting that this is the end of the relationship, and perhaps, that’s for the better, considering what happens at the party later.

Does Linda Become the Mayor? How does She Win the Election?

While Nicky and Morgan are busy handling a life of crime, their mother, Linda, is busy running an election campaign. After dedicating her entire life to her family and others, she has finally decided to do something for herself and is running for mayor. The campaign is not easy, especially when a local billionaire enters the race. He not only has more to spend on the campaign, but, being a man, he also receives a free pass on his reputation. Even when it turns out that he parties with sex workers on his boat, he still runs for the elections. Eventually, the vote turns out to be a tie. It means that both of them have received equal votes, and now something else must be done to break the tie.

At first, the game of Rock, Paper, Scissors is proposed, but even as Linda meticulously prepares for it, the game never comes to pass. Shockingly, her competitor decided to step down of his own accord, leaving Linda as the clear winner. Now, it is not explained why the man, who had been so confident about his win so far, decided to recede so easily, but later, with the revelation about Annette’s connection with the mob, it seems that she may have had something to do with this. Before she switched sides, Annette was backing Linda’s competitor, which means that she had been interested in having a mayor in her pocket since the beginning. But then, the part about his boat party is leaked, and Annette decides to back Linda instead.

By this time, Nicky and Morgan had also become deeply involved in the operation, so perhaps Annette thought she would have an easier time handling the entire family. Moreover, Max and Morgan were also about to get married, so it would become a family affair, and Annette could keep a close eye on all of them. It is possible that when the part about the tie came to light, and Linda’s win was left to chance, Annette decided to step in. She must have already had some incriminating info on Linda’s competitor, which she would have used to keep him in line once he became mayor. But now that she is backing Linda, she uses the info to push the man out of the competition completely, ensuring that Linda becomes the mayor, allowing Annette complete control over the family.

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