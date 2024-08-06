BJ Changhyun: Where is The Influencer Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Influencer’ offers a unique twist on the reality TV genre by featuring popular influencers from South Korea competing for a substantial cash prize. In its first season, diverse content creators, streamers, and social media influencers with various styles and backgrounds came together to participate in the challenges. Among them was Lee Changhyun, widely known as BJ Changhyun, who stood out for his gentle and straightforward approach. Unlike some more cunning competitors, he consistently relied on his genuine skills and sincerity to advance. His authenticity resonated with many viewers, earning him significant appreciation from the show’s fans.

BJ Changhyun Made Close Friends During the Season

Lee Changhyun was the first influencer to step onto the set for the inaugural season. He was initially overwhelmed by the grand scale of the set but warmly welcomed those who arrived after him. Despite feeling somewhat insecure when he saw more popular streamers and even some celebrities, he quickly reminded himself of his extensive experience and veteran status compared to many others. This self-assurance proved justified as he not only navigated through the first round, where more than half of the 77 participants were eliminated but also excelled in the second round, which required influencers to hold live streams and avoid elimination based on viewer count.

The problem Changhyun encountered arose in the third round when the remaining 15 contestants were required to pair up after winning bids. In the end, Changhyun was left with two others, but since the other two had more money, they opted not to bid on him. Despite making his case, he understood the strategic rationale behind their decision. When it was his turn to bid, he chose not to place a bid and was subsequently eliminated. Changhyun could transfer his points to another contestant, and he decided on PaniBottle due to the friendship they had formed during their time together.

BJ Changhyung’s Street Karaoke is Very Popular Today

Changhyun’s career as a streamer and YouTuber is thriving and has continued to grow since his appearance on the season. Initially, he primarily streamed on AfreecaTV as a BJ (Broadcast Jockey), but he has now expanded his presence to Twitch and YouTube. As of writing, his YouTube channel boasts 2.31 million subscribers. His journey in the streaming world began in the early 2010s, and he started by posting videos ranging from blogs to mukbangs to video reactions. Over time, he found his niche, and his first street karaoke show streamed in 2013 on the streets of Hongdae, a vibrant South Korean area known for its indie music scene.

Street karaoke involves setting up equipment in public spaces and inviting passersby to sing, creating spontaneous and entertaining live performances. This concept quickly gained popularity, particularly in 2016, when rapper Sam E made an unplanned appearance on Changhyun’s channel, boosting its visibility and appeal. He has upcoming performances in August 2024 at the Gyeongnam Samcheonpo Park Youth Influencer Festival, and applications to appear on his channel will be accepted on-site and selected randomly.

BJ Changhyung Has a Loving Circle of People Around Him

Changhyun’s life in Seoul, South Korea, is vibrant and fulfilling, largely thanks to the fame and wealth he has amassed through his profession. In a 2018 interview, he revealed that he made $1.2 million from his YouTube channel. Content with his current status, he cherishes the people close to him and values the grounding they bring to his life. He has a special connection with his dog, Tofu. The duo is inseparable and Changhyung has even volunteered at an abandoned dog shelter out of the love for dogs that Tofu has brought out in him.

Changhyun values his friendships deeply, maintaining close relationships with fellow contestants he met while filming the season. He is an avid traveler, exploring places from the Philippines to Tokyo and various parts of South Korea. His travels often inspire his creative pursuits, and he captures these experiences through his camera lens with artistic flair. An artist at heart, he has carved out a niche in the streaming world. Given his array of talents and skills, he’ll likely venture into new and exciting endeavors in the future, continuing to impress his audience and expand his stardom.

Read More: Renee Ash: Love Undercover Star is Thriving as an Influencer Today