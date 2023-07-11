Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 14 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War The Separation‘ episode 1 or simply ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ episode 14. titled ‘The Last 9 Days,’ the leader of the Zero Division, Ichibe Hyosube informs Ichigo that he won’t be able to beat Yhwach in his present state no matter how hard he tries. Meanwhile, Yhwach addresses his people and informs them that he has selected Uryu Ishida as his successor. This comes as a shock to all the Sternritters, who appear to disagree with the decision. In the Soul King Palace, Ichigo undergoes a dangerous test while Kouraku gives his friends a piece of unexpected news. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ episode 14. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 14 Recap

In the Soul King Palace, Ichibe Hyosube, the leader of the Zero division, tells Ichigo that a thousand years of peace has made the Soul Reapers weak. He is well aware of the fact that the Wandereich will attack again and wants to make sure that they are well-prepared for it. So, when Ichigo casually starts to walk away and tell Ichibe that he is going to the Soul Society, the leader of the Zero Division makes it very clear to him that he won’t be able to win against Yhwach.

Elsewhere, Yhwach holds a meeting with the Sternritters, in which he makes two crucial announcements. Uryu Ishida formally joins the Wandenreich, but the next statement leaves everyone in shock. Yhwach announces that Ishida is going to be his successor. Although no one really protests in front of him, the Sternritters are obviously not happy as they feel that Uryu, who just joined them, deserves such an honor.

Later when Yhwach offers Ishida his blood, the latter finally asks him why he chose him as his successor. Yhwach expresses surprise that he does not understand and then points out the fact that he is the only Quincy in the world who survived the Auswahlen. Yhwach appears to know the reason why he survived but does not give an explanation. When Uryu finally drinks Yhwach’s blood, the Father of Quincy informs him that his powers will soon awake.

Meanwhile, Ichibe takes Ichigo to a realm inside the Soul King Palace, where he is supposed to gain new powers. According to the Division Zero leader, this is sort of a test for Kurosaki to find out if he deserves to surpass a Soul Reaper. However, Shunsui Kouraku is not sure of Ichibe’s intentions. He then goes to the human world to meet Ichigo’s friends and informs them that there is a 1 in 10,000 chance that if Kurosaki returns with a dangerous power, then he may never be allowed in the human world.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 14 Ending: What is the Meaning of the Last 9 Days?

In Seireitei, the people are shocked to see an ominous dark bubble completely encapsulate the region slowly. Within a few minutes, panic ensues as the destruction begins. It turns out that Yhwach has arrived there again with his men, and now he plans to complete the invasion that he started earlier. Soon all readings that are used to monitor the region turn abnormal, which clearly indicates that something is wrong. Moments later, the Seiretei is gone as the dark bubble surrounding it encapsulates it completely. As Yhwach oversees the entire operation, he asks Uryu if he knows Kaiser Gesang.

Naturally, Ishida is well-informed, and he explains that Kaiser Gesang is the confined Quincy king who, according to the legend, will regain his pulse after 900 years, his mind in 90 years, and his strength in 9 years. However, Yhwach tells Uryu that the song that describes all of this is incomplete. According to him, the confined Quicy king regains his pulse after 900 years, his mind in 90 years, his strength in 9 years, and the world in 9 days. Yhwach reveals that these are now the last nine days of the world. As determined Sternritters march on, he asks Haschwalth and Uryu to follow him.

Read More: Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or Crunchyroll?