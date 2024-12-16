Bob Avila Tribute on Yellowstone: How Did He Die?

The series finale of Paramount Network’s Western drama ‘Yellowstone’ begins with a tribute to Bob Avila. Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of the show, and his crew honored the memories of the deceased, referred to as “amigo,” with a promise to meet him on the “dusty trail” one day. Bob was one of the most celebrated horsemen in the country. In the rodeo circuits across the nation, he was revered for his performances and love for the Western culture, which he propagated until the day he tragically passed away. He was a true champion of the performance horse industry, which explains Sheridan’s love and reverence for him.

Bob Avila Was an Acclaimed Million-Dollar Rider

Bob Avila was surrounded by horses since his birth to a rodeo cowboy father and a horse-riding trainer mother. The family lived on a ranch in Temecula, California, until they moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, which eventually became the base of his rodeo performances, training, and other ventures. Throughout his career, Bob shined like only a few other stalwarts in the performance horse industry. He won the National Reined Cow Horse Association’s Stallion Stakes championship five times between 1986 and 2005, opening a chapter dedicated to him in the rodeo history of the country. In addition to these accolades, he amassed around $1,113,022 in earnings by participating in NRCHA events.

Bob replicated his success in the National Reining Horse Association events, collecting around $381,339 in earnings. He not only raised, trained, and showed horses but also shared his wisdom and learnings with the next generation as a beloved mentor of several emerging horse riders, rodeo stars, and cowboys. Todd Bergen, Clinton Anderson, and Andrea Fappani are some of the horsemen who learned a thing or two from Bob. His significance in the industry was honored by inductions to the American Quarter Horse Association and the National Reined Cow Horse Association Hall of Fame.

In addition to being a famed showman, Bob was also a businessman who partnered with Professional’s Choice for three decades to run a label dedicated to bits and spurs. “He always looked at it as a business and took care of his customers and was very, very professional about everything that he did,” Bergen, another million-dollar rider and a mentee of Bob, told the American Quarter Horse Association about his mentor. In his later years, he focused on preparing younger riders for an incredible career through various mediums, including books and videos.

Bob Avila Passed Away at the Age of 72

Bob Avila passed away on November 9, 2024, at the age of 72, while attending the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) World Championship with his wife, Dana. As per reports, he was suffering from diabetes and lung ailment at the time. Even though his demise was sudden, he was able to bid adieu to this world surrounded by horses and while watching the World Championship, which he attended every year. Bob is also survived by his son, Robert Avila Jr., a horseman best known in rodeo and horse-training circles as BJ.

After his passing, Bob was remembered fondly by many of his peers, friends, and mentees. The NRCHA judge and reined cow horse trainer Jim Spence described him as the “last great all-around horseman.” “He could pick out and fit a halter horse and make it a world champion. He could pick out and fit a pleasure horse and make it a champion, and he could do that with a Western riding horse, a trail horse, a rope horse, Reiner, cow horse, and a cutter,” Spence added to the American Quarter Horse Association about NRCHA’s two-time World’s Greatest Horseman.

Jennifer Paulson, the editor of Horse & Rider, believes that Bob’s “commitment to excellence, expert care of his stock, shrewd business sense, and willingness to share his knowledge” will be celebrated forever. The lessons he imparted to the younger generation of horse riders, which are about topics ranging from ethics to equine craft, highlight his legacy. As ‘Yellowstone’ celebrates the horseman’s life and career with a moving tribute, we wish to join Taylor Sheridan and his crew in sharing our heartfelt condolences with Bob’s family and the performance horse industry.

