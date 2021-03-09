With how popular ‘Boruto’ has become over the years, it is evident that the fans wanted to see more of the Naruto universe even though ‘Naruto: Shippuden’ had concluded. ’Boruto’ is primarily based on the manga series of the same name. However, it also uses the spin-off manga, ‘Naruto: The Seventh Hokage and the Scarlet Spring,’ the anime film ‘Boruto: Naruto the Movie,’ and the Naruto Shinden light novel series as source materials. The anime premiered on April 5, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 190 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 190, titled ‘Escape,’ is set to release on March 14, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 190 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime with French dubbing, the best option is Anime Digital Network. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 190 Spoilers

In episode 189, Kawaki leaves the Konohagakure ninjas to confront Garo. Seeking vengeance, he devotes himself completely to their fight, but the raw power that Garo possesses now due to his robotic parts proves to be too much for even Kawaki. But both his and Boruto’s Karmas get activated right on time, enabling him to trounce Garo. He subsequently kills the Outer with an explosion that destroys almost everything in the vicinity except for the ninjas who hide behind Boruto as his own Karma gets activated.

Boruto tries to convince Kawaki that he and other ninjas are not his (Kawaki’s) enemies without much success. But Kawaki loses consciousness before he could use his abilities against the Konohagakure ninjas. Koji and Delta, who have watched the entire incident unfold, decide not to interfere for now and let the ninjas take their Vessel to Konohagakure. As he inspects an unconscious Kawaki, Katasuke Tōno can’t help but marvel at the exquisite way that Kawaki has been built. The episode ends as the group makes their way to the village. In episode 190, a meeting between Kawaki and Naruto might take place.

