Developed from a Japanese manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ is the official continuation of the Naruto universe. It follows the lives and adventures of the next generation of ninjas from the Hidden Leaf Village. The titular character is the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga. Since he was a child, Boruto has witnessed how busy his father is with his duties as a Hokage and has developed a sense of resentment towards him. The anime premiered on April 5, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 196 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 196, titled ‘A Binding Force,’ is set to release on April 25, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 196 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime series with French dubbing, the best option is Anime Digital Network. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 196 Spoilers

In episode 195, Naruto spends a day with Kawaki, and the two of them bond. Naruto shows the boy around the village. They visit a taiyaki stall, where they run into Cho-Cho and Sarada. Naruto buys the treats for all of them. This is Kawaki’s first taiyaki, and he evidently enjoys it. While they head toward Ino’s flower shop with Sarada, a boy bumps into Kawaki, activating his powers, and Naruto has to step in. At Ino’s shop, Kawaki’s traumatic memories of Jigen resurface, and Naruto calms him down. After Sarada leaves, Boruto and Kawaki finish their day by eating ramen. Back at the Uzumaki household, Kawaki gives Himawari the vase he got for her.

However, Boruto is there as well. He returns the vase to Kawaki and then hands him a glue stick, telling the latter if he is sincere with his apology, then he should show it. This implies that Kawaki should fix the vase that he broke. The episode ends as Koji enters the village. In episode 196, Kawaki might help Boruto train with his Karma. Naruto might learn about Koji’s presence in the village through the sensory units that Ino has set up.

