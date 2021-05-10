Based on the manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ is the continuation of the story originally told in the ‘Naruto‘ multi-media franchise. Boruto is the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga. Following his father’s footsteps, he enrolls at the Hidden Leaf Village’s Ninja Academy and eventually becomes a ninja and a member of Team 7 along with his friends Mitsuki and Sarada Uchiha. The anime originally premiered on April 7, 2017. Here is everything we know about its upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 199 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 199, titled ‘Overload,’ is set to release on May 16, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 199 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime series with French dubbing, Anime Digital Network is the best option. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 199 Spoilers

In episode 198, Delta’s clone finds Kawaki with Naruto and his children, and despite knowing who Naruto is, she decides to attack. Using her transformed legs, she propels herself toward Kawaki’s position. Meanwhile, Ino realizes that her sensors have been triggered by an intruder and alerts Naruto. Kawaki recognizes Delta and tells Naruto that she is one of the Inner members of Kara. When Naruto refuses to hand Kawaki over, Delta claims that she will kill him.

Naruto tries to hit Delta with Rasengan in the ensuing fight, but she absorbs it with her modified eyes. At one point, Delta impales Naruto with a scientific ninja tool growth from her leg. Trying to use it to his advantage, Naruto pretends that he is seriously hurt, hoping that she will reveal some information about her secret organization. She almost falls for it before realizing what is happening.

Naruto heals himself, and the fight continues. Kawaki advises Boruto not to get involved, remarking that Boruto will only get in his father’s way if he does. Delta tries to hit Naruto with her eye beam, which can negate healing abilities. She then switches strategy and grabs Himawari.

When Delta throws Himawari in the air, Naruto jumps to protect his daughter, giving Delta the opening she wanted. However, Kawaki takes the full blast of her eye beam by moving into its trajectory. In episode 199, Delta might scold Kawaki for ruining his body, which she considers Kara’s property. She might now have to fight a furious Naruto, who will likely go all out against her as she has hurt a member of his family.

