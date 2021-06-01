Based on the manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ is the story of the next generation of ninjas from the Hidden Leaf Village. The eponymous character is the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga. Since his childhood, Boruto has witnessed the adoration his father receives as the Hokage of the village. While Boruto loves his father, he becomes resentful towards Naruto because he believes that the older man is overlooking his family because of his duties as the Hokage. This eventually leads him to find his own destiny, away from his father’s enormous shadow. Boruto becomes a disciple of Sasuke Uchiha, his father’s closest friend and one-time rival. The anime premiered on April 5, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Boruto.’

Boruto Episode 202 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 202, titled ‘The Cult,’ is set to release on June 6, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 202 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime series with French dubbing, Anime Digital Network is the best option. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 202 Spoilers

In episode 201, Kurama has a lengthy conversation with Kawaki, letting the young boy know about his history with Naruto and how Kawaki and Naruto are similar. For the first time since he has been in the Hidden Leaf Village, Kawaki finds a sense of belonging with Naruto and his family and becomes emotional. The following day, Naruto trains Kawaki on how to climb a tree using chakras, with Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki watching them. As Team 7 departs for their own training, Boruto invites Kawaki to join them. Kawaki declines, telling the other boy that he has something to do at home. However, before Boruto leaves, Kawaki tells him and the others about Jigen.

Elsewhere, Shikamaru learns about Jigen and his role in Kara from Sai. The latter also reveals that he has sent Sasuke to gather information about the coordinates found inside the airship. Sai explains that the coordinates point to a location that can only be traveled using Space-Time Ninjutsu. They know that this can potentially be a trap, but they also realize that they can’t ignore it. The episode ends as Sasuke uses Space-Time Ninjutsu to enter an Otsutsuki Shrine, and Boro gives a speech in front of a large crowd of his followers.

In episode 202, Boro’s cult will likely be explored more thoroughly. The episode might provide more information about the Otsutsuki saviors and what their end goals are. Boro might encounter Sasuke and tell him about the Infinite Tsukuyomi.

