Based on the manga series written by Ukyou Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ follows the next generation of ninjas from the Hidden Leaf Village. Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of ‘Naruto’ and ‘Naruto: Shippuden,’ has grown up and become the 7th Hokage of his village. The eponymous protagonist of the ‘Boruto’ series is Naruto’s son with Hinata Hyuga. They also have a daughter named Himawari. The spin-off focuses on Boruto and his friends’ adventures as members of Team 7. The anime premiered on April 5, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 211 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 211, titled ‘The Chase,’ is set to release on August 15, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kouda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 211 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime series with French dubbing, Anime Digital Network is the best option. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 211 Spoilers

In episode 210, Code grows bored guarding the Ten-Tails, and during his holographic conference with Jigen, complains to the Kara leader. Jigen reminds him that the Hidden Leaf operatives have found out about the Ten-Tails, so Kara must be careful now. Delta, who is also part of the conference, reports that Boro is dead and Naruto has escaped. When Jigen asks if Sasuke killed Boro, Delta says no, adding that whoever killed Boro was even stronger than Sasuke. Jugen subsequently orders Delta to return to the Kara base.

Meanwhile, Hidden Leaf sends Sai and Konohamaru to infiltrate Boro’s cult. Their main objective is to find one of the teleportation devices that Kara uses. Considering the cult is part of Kara, they think at least one of the devices has to be there. They go through the front gate and request a meeting with Boro. They meet Akari, a young member of the cult, who then arranges their meeting with two people running the cult in Boro’s absence: Tsuzumi and Shirabe.

Sai and Konohamaru are allowed to stay at the cult headquarters until Boro returns. They learn that Akari’s brother has been gone for a long time and hasn’t returned. They tell Tsuzumi that they have heard that Boro is dead. As they have predicted, Tsuzumi tries to contact Boro. Sai and Konohamaru find a file in which the names of every person on whom Kara did its experiments are recorded. They show it to the other members. Akari collapses after seeing her brother’s name in the file.

However, the rest of the cult refuses to believe Kai and Konohamaru. This continues even after they learn about Boro’s death. Suddenly, Delta arrives and destroys the teleportation device along with most of the cult headquarters. The two shinobi try to convince the cult members to leave, but they choose to die with the cult. Kai and Konohamaru escape with Akari and go back to Hidden Leaf to report what they have found. Episode 211 will most likely focus on Team 10. They might hear about a mysterious man in a clock (Koji) and start looking for him.

