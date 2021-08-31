Based on the manga series written by Ukyou Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ revolves around the next generation of ninjas of the Hidden Leaf village. The eponymous character is the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga. Since his childhood, he has witnessed the adoration his father receives as the 7th Hokage of the village. While Boruto loves his father, he decides to find his own destiny, away from his father’s enormous shadow. Boruto convinces Sasuke Uchiha, his father’s closest friend and one-time rival, to accept him as his disciple. The anime premiered on April 5, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 214 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 214, titled ‘Predestined Fate,’ is set to release on September 5, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kouda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 214 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime series with French dubbing, Anime Digital Network is the best option. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 214 Spoilers

In episode 213, Amado continues to explain why he has come to the Hidden Leaf village seeking asylum, all the while the fight between Jigen and Koji is live-broadcast in the interrogation room. Jigen reveals that he is aware of the fact that Amado and Koji let Kawaki escape. What he really wants to know is the motives behind their actions. As they start fighting, Koji’s surveillance toad gets knocked over, interrupting the broadcast.

Meanwhile, at the Hidden Leaf, Amado explains the nature of the Otsutsuki and the reason they plant the Divine Tree. After Naruto grants him asylum, Amado tells the Hidden Leaf leadership that the Karma is a highly compressed backup file of the Otsutsuki. By planting them onto other beings, they ensure their survival. Eventually, these vessel entities are taken over by the Otsutsuki. Boruto, the vessel of Momoshiki Otsutsuki, realizes that he will cease to exist if Momoshiki continues to be inside him.

According to Amado, Isshiki Otsutsuki was forced to use Jigen as a vessel because he had no other choice. Jigen was never really a true vessel. Isshiki simply survives by feeding on his brain like a parasite and now has complete control over his body. Isshiki’s intended vessel is Kawaki. In episode 214, a weakened Jigen will likely die in his fight against Koji, forcing the Otsutsuki to emerge. Koji will soon realize that he doesn’t stand a chance against Isshiki and have no choice but to retreat.

