Boruto E220: All the Details You Need to Know

Based on the eponymous manga series illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto and written by Ukyou Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, ‘Boruto’ is a shounen anime. The series revolves around the titular shinobi as he embarks on a quest to forge his own path and try to grow out of his father, Naruto Uzumaki’s shadow. In order to leave behind his own legacy, Boruto chooses Sasuke Uchiha, his father’s arch-enemy turned friend, as a mentor to learn what it truly means to be a shinobi. The anime was first released on April 5, 2017, and captures the journey of a young boy who tons of expectations on his shoulders.

Boruto Episode 220 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 220 titled ‘Remaining Time’ is slated to premiere on October 17, 2021. Pierrot Studios has developed the shounen anime with Masayuki Kouda helming the directorial team and Masaya Honda overseeing the scripts. Yasuharu Takanashi has handled the series music composition while Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi have collaborated to design the characters.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 220 English Dub Online?

The latest episodes of ‘Boruto’ are accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll. People who wish to watch the series can also head to Animelab and Hulu. Netflix Japan also has the anime in its catalog, while people in China can watch the series on Youku Tudou.

Boruto Episode 220 Spoilers

In episode 219, after a long and life-threatening battle against Isshiki, Boruto and the rest of the shinobi return to the Hidden Leaf Village, where a piece of unexpected news is waiting for them. When they meet Shikamaru and Amadom they learn that Isshiki’s mentee Code is now looking for them. His devotion towards the Otsutsuki and Isshiki knows no bounds, and now he will go to any lengths to ensure those responsible for the death of the latter are punished accordingly.

Since Boruto is now in possession of 80% of Momoshiki’s vessels, Boruto and Kwaki feel that it may turn out to be a massive problem for them if they don’t find a solution soon. Meanwhile, Dr. Katatsuke and Boruto are surrounded by reporters who are eager to learn more details about Isshiki’s death. While they initially show an eagerness to interview the Hokage only but are unable to reach him.

Therefore, they turn to Boruto for an explanation, which offers a brief overview of what transpired when he and his companions confronted the dangerous antagonist. Meanwhile, Code prepares for an all-out battle. In episode 220, Code will eventually find Boruto and others who fought and killed Isshiki. With the karma mark of the latter still a huge headache, the shinobi of the Hidden Leaf village will have an uphill struggle in front of them.

