Brandon Boudreaux: Where is the Survivor Now?

In the episode titled ‘Blindsided’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ the primary focus is on the horrific crimes committed by Lori Vallow Daybell and her accomplices. After conspiring to get her husband, Charles Vallow, and her children killed, she had set her next target — her niece’s husband, Brandon Boudreaux. In early October 2019, right outside his home in Arizona, Brandon was attacked by an armed assailant, but somehow survived the ordeal and lived to tell the tale. The documentary features Brandon, who recounts his traumatic experience and opens up about its aftermath.

Brandon Boudreaux Had a Near-Death Experience After His Ex-Wife’s Aunt Had Conspired to Kill Him

During his marriage to Melani Pawlowski, Brandon Boudreax found himself in the crosshairs of his wife’s aunt, Lori Vallow. In October 2019, Brandon and Melani were in the middle of a heated divorce and custody battle when Lori reportedly hired her brother, Alex Cox, to kill Brandon. On October 2, 2019, Alex allegedly drove to his Gilbert, Arizona, home, where he shot at Brandon but missed his head by inches. It allowed him the opportunity to drive away from the scene. Brandon recognized that the assailant was driving the car owned by Charles Vallow, who had died on July 11, 2019.

As per reports, Lori and Alex were allegedly responsible for killing Charles before conspiring with Chad Daybell to kill her two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Chad’s wife, Tammy Daybell. Weeks before Charles was killed, Brandon admittedly reconnected with him in late June 2019. In the show, he revealed, “I apologized to him. I missed the mark. I wasn’t there enough for him. I could have done more. I could have been better while he was going through this and so I told him and he forgave me and said he loved me and said he understood and we talked through things and he reminded me how he’d been warning me. He even sent me a text that I didn’t get because my phone was blocked. And he told me, ‘Hey, Lori is going to convince Melani that you’re gay.'”

Lori Vallow was later arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with her late husband’s death and the attempted shooting of Brandon. Eventually, on April 22, 2025, she was found guilty of conspiring to kill Charles, and on June 12, 2025, she was convicted of conspiring to kill Brandon. At her sentencing, Brandon took the stand and stated, “Had this heinous crime succeeded, my children would have been left to face a lifetime of grief, robbed of the love, stability, and spiritual guidance I provide as their father.” He also opened up about how the attack instilled a sense of fear, anger, and loneliness in him as he went into hiding for months after the shooting.

Brandon Boudreaux is a Successful Entrepreneur and Soon-to-be Published Author

Years before he was attacked, Brandon Boudreaux had begun his successful professional career. He pursued an Associate of Science degree in General Studies from Utah Valley University after graduating from the American Fork High School in 2003. By the time he finished college in 2008, Brandon had already gained a couple of years of work experience by working as a Sales Manager at Stampede Marketing. In the next two years, he switched to two more companies — Bizplete and Star Satellite. From October 2010 to September 2017, he was employed at Now Communications. He started as a Regional Manager and later moved up the ranks to become the Senior Director and then VP of Sales. In October 2017, given his experience, he landed a job at Clear Home as VP of Sales.

After working at Clear Home for about a year, Brandon decided to begin his entrepreneurial journey. For the next two years, he co-owned two companies — Canyon State Insurance and Sage Insurance. Currently, he is the owner of Avvio Solar and Timber & Wings Media Co., a company he runs with Lori Vallow’s surviving son, Colby Ryan. Through Timber & Wings Media Co., he also runs a podcast project to help others by sharing his story of survival. After the traumatic incident, Brandon has also been working on a book based on his experiences. It is titled ‘Unthinkable: Lori Vallow Daybell’s Plot to Kill Me, and How Family, Faith, and Hope Saved Me’ and is scheduled for publication in February 2027.

Brandon Boudreaux Leads a Content and Fulfilling Life With His Family

Hailing from American Fork, Utah, Brandon Boudreaux is surrounded by the love and support of his beloved wife, Jennifer “Jenny” Frost Boudreaux, with whom he tied the knot in November 2020. Besides being a devoted husband, he is also a doting father to six children — Avery, Logan, Braxton, Brighton, Blake, and Brees. In December 2021, he wished Jenny a happy birthday through a heartfelt Facebook post, stating, “Some things in life feel unfulfilled with the words we have to offer. My love for you feels that way but what you have and offer the world is the exact opposite of that. In you I have found a woman who’s heart truly yearns to do good unceasingly. Who spends her time in loving service of those around her.”

The couple also owns a few Airbnbs, including one named Beachy Bama in Gulf Shores, Alabama, which allows them to earn extra income to support their lifestyle and raise their kids. In June 2026, his daughter Brighton released her first song on Spotify called “Don’t Say,” making him extra proud of her. The Gilbert, Arizona, resident is also a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Brandon loves to explore new places across the world with his family and spend time on the beach.

Read More: Lori Vallow Daybell: Where is the Killer Mom Now?