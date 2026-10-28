Breana Rogers Murder: Where is Edward Smith Jr. Now?

The episode titled ‘No Road Home’ of A&E’s ‘After the First 48’ delves deep into the tragic and mysterious killing of a 33-year-old mother of one named Breana Rogers in Georgia in October 2022. As the authorities got involved, they wasted no time gathering evidence at the crime scene and launched a manhunt for the perpetrator. The documentary also features insightful and emotional interviews with Breana’s loved ones and the officials who helped solve the case swiftly and efficiently.

Breana Rogers Was Found Dead at a Gwinnett County Construction Site

Born on June 9, 1989, in Indianapolis, Breana Marie Rogers was the beloved daughter of Rick Lee and Deanna Lynn Rogers. She was raised in a seemingly loving and supportive household, alongside her sister, Christy Rogers, and brother, Kyle Rogers. The Perry Meridian High School graduate was known for her kindness and compassion, with the ability to light up even the dullest of rooms through her mere presence. She was passionate about reading and writing and had a fascination for book exchange boxes. Being an athletic and outdoorsy person, Breana also loved exploring new places, playing softball, dancing, antiquing, and listening to music. By her 30s, she embraced motherhood and became a doting mother to her beloved son, Andrew Mason Lynn.

She considered him the apple of her eye and was looking forward to raising him with love and care. However, fate intervened and took the 33-year-old woman away from her son and other loved ones on the fateful evening of October 7, 2022. Around 7 pm that evening, the police received a 911 call from the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway in Gwinnett County regarding multiple gunshots. Upon reaching the scene of the crime, they found Breana Rogers outside a wrecked car on the driveway of a construction site near the highway. As the detectives examined the scene and her remains, they concluded that the vehicle had seemingly gotten into a single-vehicle crash at the construction site, and she had died of multiple gunshot wounds. Without any delay, a homicide investigation was launched.

Breana Rogers’ Killer Was Seen Fleeing the Scene by Multiple Witnesses

At the crime scene, the authorities interviewed a few witnesses, who alleged that they saw the suspect fleeing the scene through the nearby construction site. Some of them reportedly claimed that they witnessed the altercation, the crash, and the gunfire before the police arrived. Not long into the investigation, on October 8, 2022, the Gwinnett Police Department identified a man named Edward Rodley Smith Jr. as the primary suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for him for aggravated assault and felony murder in connection with Breana Rogers’ homicide.

According to reports, on the fateful day of October 7, 2022, Breana was at a Stone Mountain hotel with Edward. In order to get away from him, she allegedly left the hotel room. It is alleged that Edward followed her and, within the next 30 minutes, he caught up to her and shot her thrice in the back and once to the back of her head. On October 10, a couple of days after arrest warrants were issued for him, Edward surprisingly surrendered himself to the authorities and was held at Gwinnett County Jail.

Edward Smith Jr. is Serving His Sentence at a Georgia Prison Today

More than three years after his arrest, in November 2025, Edward Smith Jr. stood trial for the murder of 33-year-old Breana Rogers. During the trial, the prosecution presented all the evidence against the defendants and called several witnesses to the stand to testify. One of the witnesses testified to hearing Breana shout, “I’m tired of this.” On the other hand, Edward took the stand too and defended himself, testifying that he shot the 33-year-old mother because she allegedly reached for his wallet and he was scared for his life during a heated argument.

The defendant also claimed that Breana had a gun in her possession. On November 20, 2025, the jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before reaching a final verdict. Ultimately, Edward Rodley Smith Jr. was found guilty of malice murder for the October 2022 shooting death of Breana Rogers. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the gruesome crime he committed. Currently, the 40-year-old is incarcerated at the Telfair State Prison in Telfair County, Georgia.

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