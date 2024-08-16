Brenda McCutcheon: Where is Dr. Frank McCutcheon’s Killer Now?

In the early morning hours of July 16, 2016, Brenda McCutcheon made a 911 call reporting that she had discovered her husband, Dr Frank McCutcheon Jr. AKA Buddy dead from a gunshot wound on their living room sofa. Brenda speculated that an intruder might have broken into their home, but since nothing was stolen or missing, the police were skeptical of this theory. Their investigation quickly led them to believe the answers were closer to home. As they delved into Brenda’s personal life, they uncovered essential details. NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode, ‘The Day the Music Died,’ provides a comprehensive look at the investigative work that led to Brenda being brought to justice and the case that was built against her.

Brenda McCutcheon Claimed an Intruder Shot Her Husband

By July 2016, Brenda Kay Parker McCutcheon and her husband, Dr. Frank “Buddy” McCutcheon Jr., had established a life for themselves in Asheville, North Carolina. Married for 32 years, the couple had no children but were otherwise busy with their lives. Buddy was a well-respected plastic surgeon who operated his practice, Cosmetic Surgery of Asheville, while Brenda managed the business. Although she had worked as a nurse during their time in Arkansas, she shifted her focus to supporting Buddy’s practice after they relocated in 1999.

At 3:30 am on July 16, 2016, Brenda McCutcheon called the police, reporting that a loud noise had awakened her. Upon investigating downstairs, she claimed to have found her husband, Buddy, lifeless on the living room sofa. Brenda told the police that Buddy had left the back door open, suggesting that an intruder might have entered the house and killed him. However, the investigation revealed that the house had not been ransacked, and no items were missing except for a gun that Buddy had kept in a drawer. The police found the gun in the same pathway that Brenda said she had taken while running to her neighbor’s house. This raised suspicions about her account of the events.

Brenda was Being Investigated by NCDOR Just Before the Murder

Brenda was brought in for interrogation, where she maintained her innocence and expressed anger at the police for questioning her. Her hands showed no traces of gunpowder residue, and her DNA was not found on the gun discovered on the road. Although some residue was found on her clothes, the police acknowledged that this could have been transferred when she went to check on Buddy. With no leads or witnesses implicating a third party, the investigation shifted focus to the couple themselves, as the police began searching for clues within their lives.

The investigation soon revealed that the McCutcheons’ business was scrutinized by the Department of Revenue. Just three days before Buddy’s murder, they had been served a court order by the criminal division of the North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR), which struck the police as a troubling coincidence. Brenda, who managed the financial aspects of the practice, had neglected to pay taxes on the wages of the employees, which implicated her in potential embezzlement.

The police discovered a storage unit rented by Brenda and noticed that she was rapidly winding down her affairs in Asheville. Although some claimed she was simply getting her finances in order, Brenda’s actions included selling off the office, destroying numerous documents, and relocating to Brighton, Tennessee. By this time, even Buddy’s siblings began to question Brenda’s actions, with some alleging that her 911 calls seemed rehearsed and scripted.

Brenda is Serving Her Sentence in a North Carolina Prison Today

In November 2017, the police presented their circumstantial evidence to a grand jury, resulting in Brenda McCutcheon being indicted for first-degree murder. She was arrested and taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center to await trial. Brenda managed to post bail and returned to court in February 2022, when the hearings commenced. Her defense team highlighted the absence of direct physical evidence linking her to the crime. Brenda testified on her behalf, maintaining her innocence, but the prosecution presented more substantial evidence against her.

The prosecution effectively presented and connected all the circumstantial evidence against Brenda. They argued that she had grown resentful towards Buddy, and added that upon discovering that the State Revenue Department was investigating her and that she might face criminal charges, she became desperate. The prosecution claimed that Brenda blamed Buddy for her predicament and saw his murder as a solution to her problems. On February 14, 2020, she was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. She appealed her sentence, but the appeal was denied in December 2021. Brenda, now 73 years old, is currently incarcerated at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, North Carolina.

