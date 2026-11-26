In Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Thanksgiving Axe Murderer,’ the primary focus is on the horrific double homicide of a Montgomery, Alabama, couple — Brent and Charlotte Springford — on Thanksgiving Day of 2004. While the entire community was shell-shocked, the authorities launched an intense investigation that uncovered some disturbing family secrets. They were eventually led to an unlikely killer, a family member of the deceased couple.

Brent and Charlotte Springford Were Discovered Dead in Their Luxurious Home

Born on December 26, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to James Brinkworth Springford and Dorothy Anne Brown Bliss, Winston Brent Springford Sr. was raised alongside his brother, Scott Springfield, and a sister named Cathy Springford. Brent went on to marry the love of his life, Charlotte Cope Turner Springford, with whom he shared three children — Charlotte Stephanie Springford, Robin Springford Crouch, and Winston Brent Springford Jr. At one point, Brent served as the president of Southeastern Canners in Columbus, Georgia. He was also an active member of the Rotary Club and the Medical Licensure Board for the state of Alabama.

His wife was born on August 18, 1942, in Luverne, Alabama, and was the beloved daughter of George Eugene Turner Jr. and Lucy Pickens Cade Turner. Charlotte shared a close-knit bond with her sister, Lois Turner Truss. On the professional front, she served on the Board of Visitors of the University of Alabama School of Communications for several years. The published writer and landscape designer also owned and operated the Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Luverne with her husband, Brent. The couple was known for their philanthropy, as they were affiliated with multiple local and statewide charitable organizations.

Unfortunately, their seemingly fulfilling lives came to an abrupt end on November 25, 2004. The following day, 62-year-old Brent and 62-year-old Charlotte were found dead in their mansion in the Garden District of Montgomery, Alabama. The police set up a perimeter around the crime scene and noticed that the couple had been beaten and stabbed to death. They also spotted blood spatter on the walls and ceilings, and a large knife and wooden stick next to Brent’s remains. Furthermore, their home appeared to have been ransacked, indicating that it could have been a case of botched robbery.

Brent and Charlotte Springford’s Killer Reportedly Had Mental Issues

While inspecting the site, the detectives learned that a second-story window was accessible via a trellis and that the house alarm system did not cover the upstairs area. Since nothing of value was missing from the house, they ruled out the burglary theory and believed the perpetrator had staged the scene to deter the authorities. Upon speaking with Brent and Charlotte Springfield’s family and friends, they found out that they had gone to their daughter Robin’s place in Birmingham for an early Thanksgiving dinner on November 25, 2005. On their way home to the Garden District, Brent was given a speeding ticket around 6:15 pm. It turned out that their car, a black Jaguar, was also missing from the home.

Besides searching for the missing vehicle, the police also informed the deceased couple’s daughter, Robin, about the tragedy. It is alleged that she immediately blamed her older brother, Winston Brent Springford Jr., who lived in Greeley, Colorado, with his then-wife, Carolyn Scoutt, and her children from a previous marriage. The investigators spoke with Carolyn by phone, and she claimed that Brent Jr. spent Thanksgiving Day at their house and left only in the evening to hang out with a friend. On November 27, 2004, the person of interest contacted the Montgomery police and claimed he was home on Thanksgiving and had gone on a hike with a friend. His lack of questions about the family emergency raised further suspicion.

Soon, the authorities traveled to Colorado, where they questioned Brent Jr. He didn’t show any emotion when they told him that his parents were killed, but provided them with his alibi. Around the same time, he was admitted to a mental care facility in Colorado, preventing detectives from questioning him further. Suspecting his involvement in the double homicide, the detectives once again talked to his wife, Carolyn, who told them that she had driven Brent Jr. to the bus station on November 22, 2004, as he wanted to visit a friend. After reviewing hours of surveillance footage, the police learned that he used the alias Terry Chance to board a bus for Denver, from where he traveled to Nashville and then to Montgomery. Weeks after the killings, Brent Jr. was arrested at the mental health facility on December 8, 2004.

Brent Springford Jr. Was Serving Time When He Passed Away in Prison

As the investigators dug deeper into the past of Brent Jr., they discovered that he had a history of mental issues. Although Brent and Charlotte Springford financially supported him, their relationship with him had deteriorated. It is also alleged that Brent Jr. was told by them that he was no longer in their will and was being cut off. Not long after his arrest, Brent Jr. admitted to killing his parents in their Montgomery home. He claimed that he broke into their house and armed himself with a pick handle and a kitchen knife while waiting for his parents to return home. According to him, he tried talking to them, but a heated argument broke out, and he beat and stabbed them to death. He then allegedly drove his father’s car to Tulsa, from where he got on a bus bound for Colorado.

Years later, in November 2008, Brent Springford Jr. pleaded guilty to capital murder and confessed to killing his parents using an axe and knife. He claimed that he committed the gruesome crime after Brent Sr. threatened to sell his Greeley, Colorado, home. The following month, on December 4, 2008, a jury found him guilty of capital murder after an abbreviated two-day trial. That day, the killer’s sister, Robin Crouch, gave a statement to WSFA 12 News, which read, “In November 2004, I lost the two most special people in my life. It was devastating enough to lose my parents, but to lose them at the hands of my own brother was unimaginable. Many years passed without a resolution to this tragedy, and though we have been patient with the judicial system and stoic on the outside, our family has been more than ready to see justice served.”

She added, “Today we finally received some closure in that we feel the person responsible for it all is being held accountable for what he did. Although I feel he deserves the same fate he afforded my parents, our family does take comfort in knowing that he will no longer be able to harm anyone else.” Ultimately, Brent Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. However, on October 6, 2013, while serving his sentence at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, the 37-year-old convict took a lethal dose of Tylenol and was taken to the Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama, where he was pronounced dead.

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