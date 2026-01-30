Bridgerton: Are Kate and Anthony in Bridgerton Season 4?

In the fourth season of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton,’ Benedict finds love, but it is more complicated than he would have liked. The first four episodes of the season focus on him trying to navigate his socially unacceptable feelings for Sophie Baek, a maid, who has caught his fancy unexpectedly. While he navigates this complex situation, his family members experience struggles and dilemmas of their own. Noticeably, the heads of the household, the Viscount and the Viscountess, are nowhere to be found, especially when it seems they are needed the most. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Kate and Anthony’s Absence from Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 Was Expected

As the Bridgerton household plunges into an increasingly challenging set of circumstances, Anthony and Kate’s absence feels like a major issue. This, however, was expected, especially as the third season had already presented an explanation for it. At Colin and Penelope’s wedding, Kate and Anthony decided to travel to India because they wanted their child to be born there and experience his mother’s side of the world. This trip allowed Kate to return home, and Anthony to see the part of her life that he couldn’t have witnessed in England, no matter how long they lived there together. It’s a long and taxing journey and would take months, which is why it makes sense that the couple would prefer to stay in India for a longer stretch of time before deciding to sail back, with the return journey also taking months. Within this timeline, several major events happen in the family, including Francesca and John’s wedding, Penelope’s revelation as Lady Whistledown, and the birth of her first child.

Even if Kate and Anthony start their return journey around the time of the masquerade ball, it would still take months for them to reach Mayfair, which gives ample time for Benedict and Sophie’s story to take its course. This is why the Viscount and Viscountess remain missing from the first part of the fourth season. However, they will be making an appearance in the second part. Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley confirmed their return as Anthony and Kate months ago, when the fourth season was still in production. The actors expressed their excitement for the return and their love for the show, and fellow cast members, stating that the creators of the show were very accommodating when it came to syncing with their busy filming schedule. This shows that the actors are not done with their characters yet, and the show’s creators are also not ready to let go of them just yet, unlike Daphne and Simon, who haven’t been seen since the second and first seasons, respectively.

Their absence doesn’t make as many waves because they are supposed to be of a different household, while Kate and Anthony, like Colin and Penelope, are of the Bridgerton household and will continue to be an important part of the storyline, no matter which sibling comes to the forefront. What makes things more interesting is that Kate and Anthony will be returning with their firstborn, the heir to the Bridgerton name and fortune, which will add another layer to their relationship, which has been evolving over the years. Bailey had hinted that the audience would get to see more of Kanthony’s marital bliss. At the same time, however, they will also have to deal with other pressing matters, especially when it comes to Benedict’s love life. With him falling in love with Sophie, who is a maid, the entire family’s name and reputation rest on what Benedict will decide, which means that Anthony and Kate might have to intervene to make sure that everything works out such that the family name remains intact, while, hopefully, Benedict and Sophie get their version of a happy ending.

