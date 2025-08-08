Bridgerton Season 4 Preview: What to Expect?

Being one of the most high-profile shows on Netflix, the period romance drama ‘Bridgerton’ always has a lot of anticipation surrounding its upcoming season. The fourth season, particularly, is much-awaited as it focuses on the second Bridgerton sibling, Benedict. Created by Chris Van Dusen, ‘Bridgerton’ has Jess Brownell serving as the showrunner and executive producer of its fourth season, which wrapped production in June 2025. Filmed primarily in the Shepperton Studios, which has custom-built sets to reflect the Georgian and Regency architecture, the show received the greenlight for the fifth and sixth seasons in May 2025, with the fourth season scheduled to release sometime in 2026.

Bridgerton Season 4 Turns the Spotlight on Benedict

Each season of ‘Bridgerton’ brings one of the eight Bridgerton siblings to the center stage. The first season focused on Daphne, the second on Anthony, and the third on Colin. The fourth season passes the torch to Benedict and will explore his romance with Sophie Baek. This season adapts ‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton,’ the third book in Julia Quinn’s ‘Bridgerton’ series, which serves as the source material for the Netflix series. It is a spin on Cinderella’s story and presents an upstairs-downstairs romance between Benedict and Sophie, which begins with their meet-cute at Violet Bridgerton’s annual masquerade ball.

Benedict meets Sophie as “the Lady in Silver,” and later, she is hired as a maid in the Bridgerton household, which presents a twist of class divide in their love story. Apart from the main couple, the season will also go in-depth into the marriage of Francesca Bridgerton with John Stirling, while she harbours a crush on his cousin, Michaela. Meanwhile, Colin and Penelope’s married life will also be a major part of the plot, with Eloise receiving her fair share of character development, as she will most likely be the next Bridgerton to get hitched.

Bridgerton Season 4 Features a Mix of New and Returning Cast Members

With Benedict finally getting his love story, Luke Thompson leads the cast of the fourth season with Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek. Sophie’s side of the family introduces Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun (Sophie’s stepmother), Isabella Wei as Posy Li, and Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li. All the Bridgerton family members will also be returning, which includes Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Hannah Dodd as Francesca, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope, Claudia Jessie as Eloise, Luke Newton as Colin, Will Tilston as Gregory, and Florence Hunt as Hyacinth. The Bridgerton family friend, Adjoa Andoh’s Lady Danbury, will also be a major part of the story, along with Golda Rosheuvel’s Queen Charlotte.

Victor Alli (John Stirling), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), and Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson) will also reprise their roles from the third season. Additionally, Julie Andrews (the voice of Lady Whistledown), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley) will also remain an integral part of the show. The season will also mark the return of Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley as Viscount and Viscountess Bridgerton, with Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page’s Daphne and Simon will not appear.

Bridgerton Season 4 Will Set Up Major Storylines for Future Seasons

The major focus of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 will remain on Benedict and Sophie, who will go through a tumultuous journey over the course of eight episodes to find their happy ending. Benedict has had the bohemian vibe since the first season, as he has focused on exploring his artistry and sexuality quite freely. In this season, his romance with Sophie will make him question the class divide between them, which will be a major hurdle in their path as a gentleman from a respected family marrying his maid is frowned upon in the ton. The character development, to accept Sophie as one of their own, won’t just be about Benedict. His family members, particularly his mother, will also go through this journey with him.

Additionally, the season will give more space to Eloise, as she will find it even more difficult to stay a spinster as her favourite brother also finds his soulmate and gets married. With her and Penelope having patched up last season, we will get to see their friendship back in action. Another interesting thing that the season will tackle is Penelope’s journey following her revelation as Lady Whistledown in the Season 3 finale. Meanwhile, Anthony and Kate Bridgerton will also return following their trip to India, and with a child, though their presence might be limited as it was in the third season.

Apart from Benedict and Sophie, the fourth season will also set up the foundation for the next season, whose leads still remain a secret. Major focus will be given to Francesca’s marriage to John, and the season might even feature a funeral, which would most likely be of John, who dies of a brain aneurysm in the books. This tragedy will change the course of Francesca’s life, but she is not the only Bridgerton lady who will find love after becoming a widow. Lady Violet Bridgerton has already been toying with the idea of romancing Lady Danbury’s brother, Lord Marcus Anderson. Meanwhile, the Mondrichs will also see an expansion in their storyline, particularly now that they are a part of high society, courtesy of a distant aunt who left her money and title to their young son.

