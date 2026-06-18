Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 18 Recap: Do Wolf and Joshua Get Back Together?

The second season of ‘Brilliant Minds’ reaches a decisive point when Wolf is admitted to Hudson Oaks. After letting go of Sofia and understanding that he has been hallucinating her due to his own emotional issues, Wolf comes to terms with his new reality. He manages to cure himself after addressing core problems and is successfully discharged from Hudson Oaks. Wolf is received by Carol and Joshua, who are happy to see him. Meanwhile, Carol and Thorne get closer as they pursue a secret relationship.

Charlie Porter finally realizes that he has been wrong about Wolf, and hopes to be a better person. With his future ahead of him, Wolf understands that he still has feelings for Joshua and tells Carol that he wants to pursue him. Around the same time, Joshua and Beau deal with complex emotional issues and decide to break up. As Wolf returns to Bronx General, new challenges await him and his team in “Through the Looking Glass,’ the 18th episode of the second season. SPOILERS AHEAD.

A Bank Heist Leads to Unlikely Mental Chaos

After leaving Hudson Oaks, Wolf tries to return to his old life in full. He bakes, runs, reads, and pursues other hobbies to prepare for re-entering Bronx General. Carol pays Wolf a visit as they talk about the possibility of Wolf and Joshua getting back together. Carol also admits that she’s been sleeping with Thorne. A woman named Alyssa buys coffee from a street vendor, then steps into a bank wearing a mask and armed. Wolf finally returns to Bronx General to a welcoming group of colleagues. He catches up on everything he’s missed during his time away and appreciates his juniors’ work. Wolf visits Joshua with a gift basket full of cookies and asks if he’s interested in having dinner together. Joshua hesitates to give a proper reply.

Thorne and Wolf have a conversation, and Ericka worries that Wolf is taking on too many responsibilities. A woman named Greer and her partner, Fox, bring their infant girl, Sage, to the hospital and consult Wolf and team. Greer and Fox are worried about Sage being constipated. Wolf tasks Porter and Ericka to help him with Sage’s case. At the bank, Alyssa takes the staff and customers hostage, but is respectful towards them. She panics when she hears cop sirens and also starts hallucinating, believing that the hostages are small and toy-sized. Alyssa receives a call from the hostage-negotiating cops, but demands no money and asks for a doctor instead. Carol gets a call from the cops and learns that Alyssa has been seeing “tiny people.” Carol takes Wolf with her to resolve the hostage situation and help Alyssa.

Wolf Risks His Life and Helps Alyssa at the Bank

Wolf and Carol are welcomed by the cops, who take the two doctors into the mobile command center van parked outside the bank, where they have a direct line to Alyssa, who is still inside the bank. Carol and Wolf speak to Alyssa, who feels that Wolf is understanding her better. Alyssa asks Wolf to walk into the bank to help her. The cops give Wolf a bulletproof jacket and an earpiece for communication. Wolf is asked to handle Alyssa and try to resolve the situation before the SWAT team arrives in 15 minutes. Alyssa pats Wolf down to confirm he’s not a police officer. When Wolf pulls out a small torch to examine her, she imagines the torch to be massive, like a bazooka. Wolf spots tattoos below Alyssa’s neck, and she says that it is a symbol of her love for her wife, Tess.

Alyssa just wants to do right by Tess, but struggles to find a job. Alyssa also tells Wolf that she tried to get out of the bank, but the door was too small, and she was too big. At the hospital, Porter and Ericka tell Greer that Sage’s heartbeat is slightly slow. Greer worries about Porter and Ericka’s inexperience. Tess arrives at the command center van after finding out about Alyssa. Carol talks to Tess, who says that her wife has never hurt anyone, but her sense of time has been weird recently. Wolf understands that Alyssa’s perception of time is too slow, making her believe that 10 seconds are 10 minutes long. This is also causing her to perceive objects and space differently. While Alyssa tries to understand everything, the bank security officer seizes Alyssa’s gun and shoots her in the area above the chest.

The Case of Alyssa in Wonderland

Wolf and Carol immediately rush her to the ambulance and take her to Bronx General. Tess arrives with the cops and is worried about her wife’s life. Alyssa survives the bullet wound without any complications, and the cops want to be in control of her. However, Wolf and team want to treat her first. Wolf believes that Alyssa has something called Alice in Wonderland Syndrome (AlWS), also known as Todd’s syndrome. It’s a rare neurological condition that alters and distorts perceptions, time, and space. Joshua learns that he uttered Wolf’s name during the gas leak incident. Carol and Wolf examine Alyssa, hoping to ascertain why AIWS is bothering her. Carol tells Wolf to adjust to his new normal. Later, the two are shocked to see that Alyssa’s scans are normal.

Wolf and team find out that baby Sage has Botulism, which causes Greer and Fox to worry. Alyssa wakes up and talks to Wolf about her turning to robbery to help her family. She continues to have distorted visions and also talks about her time in jail in the past and the difficulties she experienced after getting out. Silva learns that there has been an increase in Botulism cases in infants due to a baby formula issue. Wolf and Dana resolve their issues related to Dana complaining about Carol in the past. The cops demand that Alyssa be handed over to them, but Wolf insists on treating her. With Tess worried, Alyssa goes into a state of shock. Greer and Fox worry about Sage, and Ericka assures them that the baby is responding well to the treatment. The parents find out about the baby formula issue and blame themselves.

Joshua Reveals His Feelings to Wolf

Ericka tells them to relax and not feel guilty. Wolf invites Carol and Joshua to a dinner party later, and also extends the invitation to Thorne. Carol and Thorne grow closer as they talk about their intimacy and Wolf’s upcoming dinner. Wolf learns that Alyssa’s AIWS symptoms were triggered by a bacterial infection contracted through unsanitary tattoo equipment used during her time in prison. Alyssa shows signs of improvement and then shares a passionate kiss with Tess before the cops arrive to take her into custody. Baby Sage recovers, much to Greer and Fox’s delight. Seeing Wolf hold Sage makes Joshua experience complex emotions. Tess finds a bag of cash left for her by Alyssa at a different location. This cash is a result of many small crimes that Alyssa got away with before the attempted bank robbery.

At night, Dana, Silva, Ericka, Joshua, Thorne, and Carol arrive at Wolf’s house for dinner. Wolf is happy to host them all and prepares a big spread of sausages and beverages. Wolf thanks all of them for welcoming him back into the hospital and their lives. He also tells them to be frank with him if he ever crosses a line. Dana tells Wolf that she wants to investigate Hudson Oaks and Amelia as part of her medical grant project. Dana hopes that she and Wolf can put a stop to Hudson Oaks and its exploitative system. Wolf and Joshua clean dishes later, and the latter tells Wolf that he has broken up with Beau. Joshua also admits that he still has feelings for Wolf and is trying to figure things out.

Read More: Is Sofia Real or Imagined?