Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 20 Recap: Do Wolf and Joshua Get Back Together?

‘Brilliant Minds’ takes unexpected turns as Wolf learns more about his connection with Sofia. As the second season reaches a decisive point, Wolf deals with difficult emotions connected to his past and his relationship with his father. Ericka finally finds out the identity of her biological mother and faces a dilemma. Joshua is taken by surprise when Beau proposes to him, forcing the former to think about his feelings for Wolf. Dana forges a connection with the woman who looks like Sofia after breaking up with Katie.

Dana and Carol expose Hudson Oaks and Amelia Frederick, forcing her to step down. New patients continue to challenge Wolf and his team in unforeseen ways, leading to complex medical situations at Bronx General. A brain surgery works miracles and helps a young author in need. The emotional stakes for Wolf, Joshua, Carol, Ericka, and the others get higher in “The Way Home,” the final episode of the season. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Joshua Deals with a Family Crisis

An old man named Duke Nichols relies on a countdown method to calculate the number of steps he is supposed to take to reach home, but is unable to get to his destination. At Wolf’s house, he has a conversation with his mother, Muriel. She tells him to get his files and his house in order before his upcoming vacation to Mexico. The mother and son talk about the latter’s patients. Ericka, Dana, and Van have breakfast at a diner, where Ericka’s biological mother, Joan Marie, works as a waitress. Van and Dana urge Ericka to reveal the truth to Joan, but Ericka hesitates. It is revealed that Dana had a one-night stand with the woman who looks like Sofia, who has not made any contact after. A patient walks into Bronx General with intense chest pain, and Thorne immediately takes charge.

When Thorne determines that an open heart surgery is needed, the patient refuses to give consent. Wolf congratulates Joshua on becoming the CMO and informs him that he is going on vacation to Mexico. Serena Nichols, Joshua’s sister, suddenly walks in and says there is a family emergency. Duke Nichols is revealed to be Joshua’s father. Later, Duke is accompanied by his wife, Bonnie Nichols, and the two walk into their son Joshua’s office. The Nichols family worries about Duke’s cognitive decline. Wolf feels overwhelmed and surrounded by the family, and leaves the room. Seconds later, Wolf sees Duke smashing a picture frame after seeing his own reflection. Thorne asks Carol’s help with the new patient, Caldwell, to convince him to consent to the surgery. Wolf talks to Duke, who has Alzheimer’s, and takes him on as a patient.

Wolf Makes Inroads in Duke’s Case

Duke knows that Joshua is gay, but refuses to acknowledge it and tells his son to marry a woman. Joshua has a strained relationship with his father because of this. Wolf, Dana, and Porter find out that Duke used to be in the Air Force in the past and has fragmented memories. Duke also draws a shape on a small piece of paper and writes down the numbers “722014.” The woman who looks like Sofia turns up at the hospital, and Dana awkwardly avoids her, only to be spotted. The visitor then says she is there to meet Wolf, her brother. Wolf is shocked to see the visitor and asks Silva to confirm if she is real. Once Silva confirms that the visitor is a real person, Wolf starts talking to her. The woman says her real name is Margot Williams. Margot tells Wolf that Noah was in a fatal accident, leaving Wolf heartbroken.

She also tells him that Noah told her about Wolf’s existence only a couple of weeks back and that he has a secret. Later, Wolf visits the Nichols’ family house to have a conversation about Duke. Wolf plays the banjo and sings a song for Duke, who then imagines that Joshua is his father. Thorne forces Carol to sign a form to approve Caldwell’s surgery, but she refuses. Wolf consults Beau about possible treatment options for Duke. Beau reveals to Wolf that he and Joshua have broken up. Wolf takes a look at the numbers and shape that Duke drew earlier. It is connected to Duke’s time as a baseball player in his youth. Wolf suggests staging a baseball game to help Duke relax his mind, reconnect with the past, and improve his overall stability.

A Fake Baseball Game Leads to Real Emotions

Carol makes her disapproval known after learning that Thorne went ahead with the surgery after bypassing the consent requirement. Ericka visits the diner again and tells Joan that she might be her biological mother. But Joan says she never gave up a baby for adoption and that she is not Ericka’s mother. Dana and Van console a heartbroken Ericka as she storms out of the diner, tears visible. Wolf, Carol, and the interns set up a fake baseball game arena for Duke, designed to look like a 1960s-era venue. Duke and the Nichols family show up fully dressed in baseball gear.

Carol informs Joshua that Wolf’s father passed. The fake game begins with a lot of excitement, and Duke pitches with great zeal, and later hits a home run, celebrating with everyone. Bonnie thanks Wolf for helping her husband revisit happy memories amidst all the chaos caused by Alzheimer’s. Bonnie also says that she has taught Joshua to follow his heart, despite the circumstances. Thorne apologizes to Carol for his actions at the hospital, and she says the two of them shouldn’t mix business with pleasure, leading to them breaking up. Joshua and Duke have a conversation about the past, when the father cheered his son during a baseball game.

Wolf and Joshua Give their Relationship Another Chance

Duke tells Joshua that he is proud of him and also acknowledges that his son is gay. Margot and Wolf go to Noah’s house, where the former gives Wolf half of their father’s ashes. To Wolf’s surprise, Joshua shows up at Noah’s house, and the two of them talk about their feelings for each other. Joshua says Wolf is the one he wants, despite what the circumstances may suggest. Wolf responds to Joshua with a passionate kiss, and the two of them get intimate. At work, Joshua and Wolf secretly share happy memories, even with cases bothering them.

The cops visit Bronx General and inform Thorne that Caldwell has named him and Carol as potential alibi providers. It is revealed that the remains of Caldwell’s wife were found in his car. With Caldwell now a suspect in his wife’s murder, Thorne finds himself in an unusual position. Carol, Joshua, and Wolf head to Mexico for a vacation. At the hotel where they are staying, they see multiple guests unconscious in the lobby with their pulses getting unstable.

Read More: Is Sofia Real or Imagined?