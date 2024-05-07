Brittany Locklear: What Happened to Her? How Did She Die?

In January 1998, five-year-old Brittany Locklear had a typical morning, preparing for school with her mother. While waiting at the bus stop, her mother briefly stepped inside the nearby house. Upon returning, Brittany was missing, presumed to have boarded the bus. However, concerns arose when a neighbor reported her abduction. The Crime Junkie podcast episode ‘Murdered: Brittany Locklear’ delves into the extensive investigation and the profound impact on the community and family, highlighting Brittany’s short but impactful life.

Brittany Locklear was Abducted While Waiting for her School Bus

Brittany Lynn Locklear, born on October 14, 1992, in Raeford, Hoke County, North Carolina, was the daughter of Charles Chavis and Connie Locklear Chavis. She was a member of the Lumbee Tribe, a Native American community based primarily in North Carolina. From a young age, Brittany displayed remarkable curiosity and intelligence, achieving the milestones of walking and talking by her first birthday. She was keenly interested in her heritage and ancestry, often posing questions about her family history. Known for her affectionate nature, Brittany greeted everyone she met with a warm hug.

Due to her petite stature and status as the smallest student in West Hoke Elementary School, she affectionately earned the nickname “Little Brittany” among her peers. To her parents, Brittany was an incredibly loving child, cherished deeply by her family. She possessed a remarkable enthusiasm for attending church and regularly expressed her excitement about it. On the morning of January 7, 1998, 5-year-old Brittany arose around 6:30 am, joining her mother, Connie, for the day ahead. With a clear plan in mind, Brittany informed her mother of her outfit choice: a green and white softball t-shirt, green denim coveralls, green and pink tennis shoes, white socks, and a green hair tie.

After bidding farewell to her 18-and-a-half-month-old sister, Brianna, Brittany donned her Little Red Riding Hood winter coat, and together, mother and daughter walked to the end of the driveway of the house where the bus usually stopped for her. By 7 am, the expected bus had yet to arrive, and Connie felt the need to use the restroom. Living in a familiar and seemingly safe neighborhood, she didn’t hesitate to ask Brittany to wait outside while she quickly stepped indoors. Upon emerging, Connie did not find Brittany and assumed the bus had arrived and taken her daughter.

However, moments later, her concern escalated when a neighbor called, reporting a possible abduction. The neighbor witnessed a truck speeding and briefly stopping before observing a man hop down, pick up Brittany, and drive off. She immediately checked with the school, which informed her that the little girl had not arrived. Connie and Charles called the police station and found out that many other neighbors had already told them about the alleged abduction. Some of them described a white man driving a brown pickup truck as the perpetrator.

The community was shocked and deeply disturbed by the news, prompting hundreds to join the search for Brittany, driven by a strong desire to ensure her safety. Police quickly responded, gathering information from witnesses and taking note of any potential leads. By 9 am that morning, Brittany’s clothing was discovered in the dirt, approximately two miles from her home, signaling a troubling development for her family.

Brittany Locklear’s Body was Found A Day After She was Abducted

The following day, January 8, 1998, Brittany Locklear’s body was discovered in a roadside drainage ditch approximately 3 miles from her home. She did not have any clothes on. Police conducted an autopsy, which suggested she may have been sexually assaulted. The cause of her death was determined to be drowning. The police immediately started questioning registered sex offenders in the area but got no leads to pursue.

In 1999, when Sheriff Jim Davis assumed office, the Locklear family made allegations that they were being coerced into accepting responsibility for Brittany’s murder. They claimed that Sheriff Davis had pressured Brittany’s step-grandfather, James Stevens, to confess to the crime. Additionally, the family asserted that Brittany’s case was manipulated for political gain during elections, with relatives and individuals from opposing factions attempting to shift blame onto each other for her disappearance and subsequent death.

A breakthrough seemed imminent for the police in 2002 when a firefighter from Fort Bragg, California, was apprehended for an unrelated offense. While searching his locker at the fire station, authorities discovered a photograph of Brittany Locklear. However, when questioned, the firefighter denied involvement in her case, claiming he had taken an interest in it and wanted to assist, so he kept her picture. Despite this discovery, DNA evidence collected from the crime scene failed to match the firefighter, ultimately leading to this promising lead turning cold.

The police have stated that the investigation into Brittany’s case remains active but have not disclosed any leads or clues to the public. In 2015, they managed to develop a genetic profile of the perpetrator responsible for Brittany’s abduction and murder. However, no arrests or charges have been made against anyone. Despite the lack of progress, both Brittany’s family and the authorities remain determined to apprehend the perpetrator as soon as possible, refusing to give up hope for justice.

