Bro Glo Skin Tanner Shark Tank Update: Natural-Looking Tan in Minutes

Earlier, one would have to go out in the sun and expose oneself to the harmful ultraviolet rays in order to get tanned. Thanks to Bro Glo, you can get tanned without even stepping outside. Three friends-turned-co-founders, Joe McDevitt, Jaron Nalewak, and Tom Phillips, make an appearance in the eighth episode of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 16, talking about their revolutionary brand, Bro Glo. With a vision to take their company to newer heights, they pitched the products to the sharks in hopes of getting at least one of them on board.

Bro Glo Skin Tanner: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Since most of the self-tanning market was filled with products for women, the three friends — Joe McDevitt, Jaron Nalewak, and Tom Phillips — saw a gap in the market when it came to self-tanning options for men. Frustrated due to a lack of options for men, they decided to join forces and drive their frustration into creating a business. Thus, in March 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the three friends turned into co-founders of Bro Glo, a self-tanning company for men. In the initial phases of their business, they only sold a single product — a face tanner for men.

Although the idea was laughed at by many people, the product became a huge hit in the market, allowing them to seriously think about making Bro Glo into something bigger. Following the huge success of their face tanner, the three friends-turned-co-founders noticed an exponential increase in the demand for their product and expanded their product line by introducing a body tanner and other tanning accessories. Reaching thousands of happy customers around the world, they became a fast-growing beauty brand for men, especially through Social Proof Marketing. By focusing on normalizing the use of self-tanner products from Bro Glo, the trio managed to educate and encourage their potential customers to invest in the products and try them themselves.

At first, the co-founders worked hard to create a strong social media presence, through which they attracted many customers. Thus, they admittedly focused on Sponsored Products and promoted individual product listings, which worked out in their favor in the end. During a conversation with Starter Story, the trio explained what their business is all about. They stated, “Our primary customer base is males in the range of 24-35. With that said, we are still a young company at only a year and a half old, and have begun seeing many women buying our products for themselves and their husbands/boyfriends. Our customers tend to be guys who take pride in how they look and dress so they want to look their best. Our self-tanner helps them achieve that, with a natural-looking fake tan.”

Bro Glo Skin Tanner: Where Are They Now?

After a couple of years of staying in the business, Bro Glo has grown substantially, with the monthly revenues increasing more than five or six times. The company ended the year 2023 with more than 6 times YoY revenue growth, according to the co-founders. From what we can tell, the three co-founders funded the business themselves and took it to current heights, without any help from other investors. Although they started out with just a Face Tanner for $25, Bro Glo provides various other self-tanning products, including a Foam Body Tanner for $29, a darker version of Face and Body Tanner, and accessories like the Tan Applicator Bundle for $27.

There are several other products available on the official website of Bro Glo, such as a Bro Hat for $34, a Face Moisturizer for $29, a Bro Bar Exfoliating Soap – Tropical Delight for $9, a Sea Salt Spray for $19, a Toiletry Bag for $29, and even a Travel Size Body Tanner for $19. Besides, you also have the option of purchasing many of these products on Amazon. Deciding to sell their products on Amazon seemed like a natural progression for them as it would help them grow the business and brand further. One of the co-founders, Tom Phillips, told Amazon Ads, “We saw that our brand was being searched for by shoppers, which inspired us to explore Amazon as a way to expand our brand and help fuel its growth.”

With over 142k followers on Instagram, Bro Glo has gained even more traction on its website and social media platforms after featuring on Shark Tank. The brand was also featured in the August 2024 issue of Men’s Health Magazine, making it one of the proudest moments of the co-founders. Their customers love their products, which is evident through all the customer reviews they regularly post on Bro Glo’s social media handle.

