BTS In The Soop Season 2 Finale Release Date, Time and Spoilers

‘BTS In the Soop’ has been adored by audiences ever since its inception in 2020. Watching the talented and endearing K-Pop stars casually sunbathing and soaking in all the pleasure of participating in leisure activities tingles our senses with glee. The comforting aura of their mountainside abode allows them to explore new avenues in their personalities through numerous activities that they take on. To catch up with the latest happenings of season 2, refer to the refresher outlined. Now, we’d love to familiarize you with what to expect from ‘BTS In The Soop’ season 2 finale!

BTS In The Soop Season 2 Finale Release Date

‘BTS In The Soop’ season 2 episode 5 will premiere on November 12, 2021, at 10 pm KST (8 am EST) on Weverse.

Where to Stream BTS In The Soop Season 2 Finale Online?

‘BTS In The Soop’ season 2 episode 5 will be available to stream on Weverse, as the show is available on the platform. Weverse is a Korean streaming platform, but users across the globe can sign up for it. The series isn’t currently available on any other platform.

BTS In The Soop Season 2 Finale Spoilers

The fifth episode will portray another day in the relaxingly languid and peaceful lives of the BTS members as they decompress in the heart of the mountains. Apart from making music, there is a number of other activities that the crew wholeheartedly loves to do. Besides that, we are fond of watching RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook engage in playful banters and uninhibited fun. Sometimes, we also see Junkook’s pet Bam — a Doberman puppy — accompanying them in their endeavors. Like the rest of the installments, the final episode of season 2 will be packed with loads of fun.

BTS In The Soop Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4, titled ‘BTS Universe,’ opened with a foot volleyball match where RM, Jimin, and V stole the show. After an exhausting match, the crew devoured a platter of crispy pork belly prepared by Suga. Jungkook prepared more suyuk for J-Hope, while Jimin tried ramyeon for the others to eat. Before going to bed, Jungkook gave one last helping to Bam, and Jin was the next person to retire for the night. V opened an audiobook in the study while RM went outside to read.

RM, Jimin, J-Hope, and Suga sat down together to watch the Tokyo Olympics, and the scene then cut to the first day of the members witnessing South Korean archer An San’s match against Elena Osipova. After an interesting women’s volleyball match between Japan and Korea, RM took off for the night while Suga read in the study. J-Hope resorted to a nighttime skincare routine. He applied a face mask and relaxed his feet in a foot spa that caught Jimin’s interest.

The members went to the Lounge later to drink and play video games. Suga prepared canapés as a snack, after which he went to bed. Jimin and J-Hope continued gaming and took a tour around some abandoned houses before going to sleep. As the next day arrived, Jungkook woke up and cooked pork belly and ramyeon. Suga also made naengmyeon upon waking up, and Jin prepared yeolmu bibimbap. With this, another episode came to an end.

