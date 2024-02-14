Canada’s Drag Race Season 1: Where Are the Contestants Now?

‘Canada’s Drag Race’ is a drag competition series that premiered on July 2, 2020 on Crave. The casting was completed in 2019, and the judge’s panel was set to be Brooke Lynn Hytes, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 runner-up, fashion model Stacey McKenzie, and actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman. From 12 drag queens, Priyanka was crowned the winner, with Rita Baga and Scarlett BoBo being the runners-up. As it’s been some time since the season wrapped up, eager fans of the show have been wondering about the current whereabouts of their favorite drag queens.

Mark Suknanan is Now an Established Film Star

Season 1 winner Priyanka aka Mark Suknanan, was quite the star before she entered the show. Having hit music videos to her credit, she had also hosted several children’s television shows and had the experience of working as a television presenter as well. Priyanka currently serves as the host of season 4 of HBO’s ‘We’re Here,’ and ‘Etalk.’ Her extensive portfolio got another feather added when the star featured in her debut film, ‘It’s All Sunshine and Rainbows,’ in the lead role of Melonie Sunshine.

In 2022, she won the Canadian Podcasting Award in Outstanding Foreign Series for ‘Famous This Week.’ The same year, she also won a UK Music Video Award for Best Hair & Make-Up in a Video for ‘Come Through.’ In 2023, she appeared on season 8 ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,’ for a lipsync battle, where she defeated Kandy Muse. The glamorous diva has also been featured for a Queerty Award as a nominee in the category of Drag Royalty for the year 2024.

Jean-François Guevremont Now Hosts and Judges Drag Race Belgique

The runners-up of season 1, Jean-François Guevremont, better known as Rita Baga, has been shining after the show wrapped up. In 2021, she was a part of ‘Big Brother Célébrités.’ Rita was also a part of the 2022 ‘Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World’ and came in the top 4. The year 2023 has particularly been quite busy for her. She joined Belgium’s Drag Race spin-off ‘Drag Race Belgique’ as its judge and host. She also did her first solo stand-up performance in Le Festival du Rire de Liège, in the same year, and it was a huge hit.

In the same year, she was a cast member of season 3 of ‘Chanteurs Masqués’ and came in the third position. The stunning diva has also started her own collection of perfumes and accessories, all of which are available on her website. To let the world know of her story, Rita published her memoir, ‘One Sequin at a Time – Diary of a Queen’ in 2023. In the same year, she also extensively toured for her ‘Créature tour,’ a large-scale one-drag show in several of Quebec’s performance venues.

Matthew Cameron Has Released a Second Music Album

The other runner-up with Rita Baga was Scarlett BoBo aka Matthew Cameron. After her stint on the show ended in 2020, Scarlett along with fellow contestants of her season, headlined a cross-Canada tour, performing at drive-in venues. In the same year, she along with Priyanka, Rita Baga, and Jimbo were part of a panel discussion at the Just for Laughs festival. Ever since then, Scarlett has been putting her focus on her music.

In 2020, she released five non-album singles. In the same year, she was also part of the romantic comedy film, ‘Life in a Year,’ where she starred as a Drag Queen. April 2021 saw the television premiere of ‘Underneath the Empire,’ a documentary film revolving around her life and the Absolut Empire’s Ball. Thereafter, her second music album, ‘Daddy’s Girl,’ was released in 2022. In the same year, she became a part of the music label So Fierce Music. Scarlett has also been selling her official merchandise on Drag Queen Merch. To cap off the eventful year, she released a collaboration with Landan Brawley called ‘Jealousy,’ in 2023.

James Insell Has Won RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

The fourth position of the season went to James Insell, who goes by the stage name Jimbo. After her stint on the show, Jimbo starred in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World,’ in 2022 and placed seventh. However, this didn’t deter her, and she again appeared in 2023 in season 8 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked’ both of which she convincingly won. Soon after, she announced her plans to host her own series, ‘It’s My Special Show!’ Jimbo signed up with the talent agencies WME and Producer Entertainment Group in 2023. Jimbo has made several guest appearances over the years in several drag television shows and internet series’. Like her castmate Priyanka, Jimbo has also featured as a nominee for a Queerty Award in the Drag Royalty category for 2024.

Christopher Elliott Baptista Has Released a Studio Album

Lemon aka Christopher Elliott Baptista, reached the top 5 before getting eliminated in the race to the finale. Soon after, she was invited by Sasha Velour to feature in her New York Fashion Week collaboration. In 2021, Lemon went on to appear in castmate Priyanka’s single, ‘Come Through.’ She went on to feature in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World’ in 2022 and was placed ninth. In 2023, she released her first studio album, ‘Citrussy,’ which contains seven tracks. As of March 2024, Lemon is set to feature with Priyanka on an Australia Tour. Like several of her fellow castmates, Lemon too has released her own line of merchandise.

Ilona Verley is Now Working as a Make-Up Artist

Ilona Verley is a Nlaka’pamux and two-spirit who identifies herself as a “proud, Indigenous trans woman.” She was the first Indigenous, two-spirit, and openly non-binary queen to feature in the show. Being the sixth contestant to get eliminated, Ilona has since been shifting her entire focus to working as a make-up artist. Her social media is filled with her make-up and costume experiments. She now resides in Vancouver and also gives lip-sync performances. In 2020, Ilona performed in the opening gala of the imagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival. The same year, in November her name featured in Out Magazine’s annual 100 list of influential LGBTQ+ personalities.

Ryan Boa Now Runs a Wellness Podcast Series

Famously known as Boa, Ryan Boa since her promising stint on the show, has had a lot done for herself. In 2021, her debut single, ‘Gettin’ It Done’ was released, and in the same year, she performed with Juice Boxx, Anastarzia Anaquway, Farra N. Hyte, and TroyBoy at the inaugural drag event; Drag Starz in Ontario. Boa has been an active advocate of mental health and fitness. She has documented her journey to 4 years of sobriety and even shared the milestone in May 2023. She also runs a wellness podcast called ‘BOGA: Wellness With Boa,’ which is available on all major podcasting platforms and she actively talks about her intensive weight loss journey that has given her a new lease on life. On the personal front, Boa’s beloved pet Bort, passed away in February 2024 after a struggle with arthritis.

Dimitri Nana-Côté is Working as an Active Ballroom Participant

Dimitri Nana-Côté aka Kiara, Kiara Schatzi, or Kiara Mulan, a Quebec City, Canada native, is one of the very few queens of color and a star in her own right. Her drag name too has an interesting reference; ‘The Lion King’s’ character Kiara. She is a ballroom participant and has actively been part of the Imperial Dynasty Kiki House of Hua Mulan’s Canadian chapter, where she has the title of ‘Princess.’ In October 2023, she was seen at the Rendezvous De La Drag, which happens to be the first Quebec/Francophone drag convention. Kiara’s social media stands as a testament to how much she enjoys performing in the ballroom crossovers.

Sheldon McIntosh is Set to Embark on Her Solid Gold Tour

A well-known face since the 2010s in Toronto’s queer nightlife, Sheldon McIntosh, whose professional name is Tynomi Banks, has been performing drag for over a decade before her appearance on the show. After exiting the show in the ninth position, Tynomi has been keeping busy, working on quite a few different things. In 2020, she was a spokesperson for Carrera y Carrera, while in 2021, she released a special ‘Black Lives Matter’ themed clothing line. A portion of the proceeds from the sales were donated to disassemble all forms of anti-Black racism. Other than RuPaul, Tynomi happens to be the only drag performer to have ever featured in a Super Bowl ad, as was seen in 2021. As of 2024, Tynomi has been preparing for her Solid Gold tour, which is set to happen extensively all across the US.

Jermaine Aranha Has Created a Lip-Sync Battle Show

Anastarzia Anaquway, whose real name is Jermaine Aranha, is the only Bahaman to have ever been featured in the Drag Race franchise. Her pageant debut was in 2003, for the Miss Bahamas pageant, following which she’d participated in and won 15 pageants. Anastarzia, who also goes by the name Starzy, performed at Drag Starz in 2021, along with BOA, Juice Boxx, Farra N. Hyte, and TroyBoy. In 2023, she along with fellow Drag Race contestant Justin Baird, aka Kimora Amour, competed in the ninth season of ‘The Amazing Race.’ As of 2024, Starzy is preparing for the release of her show, ‘The Royality Battle,’ which is going to be pitting some of the biggest reality TV names against each other in a battle for lip sync glory.

Kyne Santos is Soon Set to Be a Published Author

Manila, Philippines native Kyne Santos who is often referred to by her professional name Kyne, was the second contestant to get eliminated from the show. Before appearing on the series, she had a massive YouTube following particularly for drag enthusiasts looking to learn sewing and wig styling. Kyne has since been focusing on becoming a published author after his stint on the show ended. In 2023, she was named in the ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Local: Toronto’ list. Her book ‘Math In Drag’ is set to release in March 2024. She has also been working on her podcast, ‘Think Queen,’ the first drag-STEM podcast ever, and has recently released a newsletter called, ‘The Math Queen Digest,’ which is a blog containing essays on education, math, science, and pop culture. Kyne’s interest in imparting knowledge further sees her make educational videos related to history, math, science and drag on her social media profile.

Joseph “Jo” Primeau Now Runs a Podcast With Synthia Kiss

Juice Boxx, whose real name is Joseph “Jo” Primeau has been enjoying life as a gamer ever since the show wrapped up. Even though her journey on the show was cut short due to an unexpected panic attack during critiques, she hasn’t let the loss get to her. Juice Boxx opened a Twitch account in 2021 and has been actively playing a host of video games. She has gone on to appear in Priyanka’s music video, ‘Cake.’ She has also been running a podcast called, ‘Semi-Qualified Queens with Juice Boxx and Synthia Kiss,’ which is a show where they “talk about all things Drag Race, with tangents, trauma and tea spilled along the way!” The duo have several live shows lined up in the year 2024. Like several of her fellow castmates, Juice Boxx too has released a set of her exclusive merchandise for her ardent fans to pick and buy from.

