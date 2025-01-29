Carl E. Douglas: Where is OJ Simpson’s Defense Attorney Now?

When O.J. Simpson found himself in the middle of a double homicide case of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald “Ron” Goldman in 1994, he was backed up by a competent team of defense attorneys, one of whom was Carl E. Douglas. In Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson,’ the focus is on the alleged crimes of the NFL star and the months-long trial that followed. The four-part docuseries also features an exclusive and insightful interview with Carl, who talks about the entire case in detail from his perspective.

Carl E. Douglas Took Flight After He Played a Crucial Role in OJ Simpson’s Trial

Born on May 8, 1955, in New Haven, Connecticut, Carl Edwin Douglas was an integral part of OJ Simpson’s defense team, which was called “The Dream Team,” in 1995. He was accused of being involved in the murders of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald “Ron” Goldman. Along with the rest of the defense attorneys, Carl played a vital role in convincing the jury of his innocence and getting a not-guilty verdict. At the time, he was a managing attorney at the Law Offices of Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. The OJ Simpson trial served as a checkpoint in his professional career, as it went through some significant changes post-trial.

His journey to being a part of the Dream Team was not easy, either. After passing out from Dorsey High School in Crenshaw, Los Angeles, he majored in Political Science from Northwestern University followed by earning a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of California, Berkeley – School of Law in 1980. That same year, he bagged a job as an attorney at the Federal Communications Commission. After working there for over a year, he became the Deputy Federal Public Defender at the Federal Public Defender’s Office. Having gained several years of experience, in December 1986, he began working at the Law Offices of Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr.

Soon after the infamous OJ Simpson trial was done and dusted, Carl started his own criminal practice in February 1998 in Beverly Hills, California. In the summer of 2010, he founded The Douglas Law Group, of which he served as the President. Nearly four years later, in February 2014, he joined forces with Jamon R. Hicks, whom he welcomed into his law firm as a partner, changing the name of the trial lawyer firm to Douglas/Hicks Law. The law firm represents victims who have died, had their civil rights violated, or have been injured by others. They also represent individuals with criminal charges.

Carl E. Douglas is an Experienced Lawyer and Lecturer Today

The President of Douglas/Hicks Law, Carl E. Douglas, has represented various notable individuals throughout his career, such as Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah, Michael Jackson, Darren Sharper, and Tupac Shakur. For his major contributions in 1994 and 1999, he was rewarded with the Loren Miller Lawyer of the Year by the John M. Langston Bar Association. In the history of the association, he became only the second lawyer to have won the honor more than once. For the year 2006, he was awarded the Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles in 2007.

In June 2023, Carl was inducted into the Hall of Fame by The Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (#CAALA), something he considers “the greatest honor” of his life. Apart from being a well-established and successful lawyer with over 40 years of experience, he also serves as a lecturer every now and then. In addition, he is a motivational speaker and a legal commentator who makes guest appearances on multiple radio and TV programs, such as KBLA 1580 AM Talk Radio and Dan Le Batard Show w/ Stugotz. In December 2024, he hosted the 7th Annual Douglas / Hicks Law Christmas party, which was attended by his friends, clients, and colleagues. Not much is known about his family, as he prefers to keep matters of his personal life private and away from the limelight.

