Carlos Rebollo: Where is the Former Convict Now?

In 1998, 15-year-old Carlos Rebollo from Connecticut was sentenced to 45 years in prison. As a young teenager facing such a harsh sentence, he admitted to feeling defiant, angry, and unmotivated to change or improve himself. For several years, he resisted any efforts toward rehabilitation, believing that his circumstances had left him without hope. However, as time passed and he encountered pivotal life experiences, he began to reflect on his actions and the direction his life was taking. It was during these moments of introspection that he resolved to change for the better. In HBO’s ‘Nature of the Crime,’ Carlos opens up about the personal journey that inspired his transformation, the struggles he faced along the way, and how he has worked to rebuild his life from within the prison system.

Carlos Rebollo Was Sentenced When He Was 15 Years Old

Carlos Rebollo recounted that his childhood in Connecticut was marked by chaos and instability. From a young age, he was surrounded by crime, drugs, and violence, which became a normal part of his environment. He described how these circumstances shaped his outlook on life, leaving little room for hope or direction. He dropped out of school in the fifth grade and became involved in petty crimes. By the age of 14, he had a son of his own and was living independently with the child’s mother. In 1998, when Carlos was just 15 years old, he was arrested and charged with arson and attempted murder in connection with a violent attack.

According to court records, Carlos had broken into the home of Grace Glen and struck her 19 times in the head with a heavy object, leaving her gravely injured. He was given a 45-year sentence. He had a history of prior parole violations, and this latest offense resulted in a 45-year prison sentence. His bond was set at $500,000. Due to the severity of his violent crime, he was placed in solitary confinement rather than being housed with the general population. Because of the nature of his offenses and his repeated run-ins with the law, he was tried and sentenced as an adult.

Carlos Rebollo Used His Time Behind Bars to Turn His Life Around

Reflecting on his early days in prison, Carlos Rebollo admitted that the first few months were particularly challenging. He acted recklessly, earning multiple infractions for property destruction and engaging in fights with other inmates. Within just a month, his behavior led to his placement in chronic discipline, where he faced 23-hour lockdowns each day. He used the money he earned in prison to obtain an Associate’s degree in Psychology through the Yale Prison Education Initiative. During this period, the mother of his son made efforts to keep him involved in their child’s life, helping Carlos rebuild and strengthen his relationship with his son. As he grew more secure in himself, he became a source of guidance and support for his son, who began to turn to him for advice and mentorship.

In the years that followed, Carlos demonstrated that he was a reformed individual who had profoundly transformed his life. After spending 24 years behind bars, the Board of Pardons and Paroles commuted his sentence in 2022. Their decision was influenced by a growing understanding of human brain development, particularly the capacity for change and rehabilitation in individuals who committed crimes before the age of 25. This shift in perspective led to shorter sentences for those convicted as young offenders, including Carlos, recognizing the potential for growth and redemption.

Carlos Rebollo is an Advocate For Young Offenders Today

After his release, Carlos Rebollo joined the Incarcerated Children’s Advocacy Network (ICAN), a national network of formerly incarcerated individuals who were sentenced as children. ICAN members work to promote justice and rehabilitation for young offenders, using their own stories to highlight the importance of second chances and advocating for policies that focus on rehabilitation rather than punishment. He is also an advocate for the Fair Sentencing of Youth Campaign, which strives to eliminate life without parole and other extreme sentences for children. The campaign emphasizes that children are fundamentally different from adults in terms of brain development, decision-making, and potential for rehabilitation.

Carlos’s work with this campaign includes public speaking, community outreach, and pushing for legislative changes to create fairer sentencing practices for youth offenders. In addition to his advocacy work, he has enrolled at the University of New Haven, where he is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Multiplatform Journalism. He lives in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and is dedicated to using his education and life experiences to shed light on issues of social justice and criminal reform through storytelling and media. He is a man who makes his own money and is the proud owner of Freedom Braids, a hair salon that he has built from the ground up with just his skills.

Carlos Rebollo Shares a Very Close Relationship With His Son

Carlos Rebollo’s son turned 27 in December 2024, and the two share a close bond to this day. He spent the entire day celebrating with his son, marking the occasion with joy and gratitude. Despite their tumultuous past, their relationship has grown into a strong and supportive connection. He shared that he has not been in touch with the rest of his family since the time he stopped being financially dependent on them. He explained that their lifestyle remains the same as it was during his youth, and he no longer sees himself fitting into it. However, he remains in contact with his son’s mother, and the two maintain a very positive relationship. Carlos expressed immense gratitude to her for allowing him to be an active father in their son’s life. He credits this opportunity with helping him transition from an angry and troubled teenager to a responsible and productive adult.

