Carmela Knight Murder: Where Are David Knight and Graham MacDonald Now?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: Fire & Ice’ chronicles the tragic death of a 39-year-old hockey mom named Carmela Knight. Although she was found dead inside her burned house in Pickering, Ontario, the detectives found a trail of evidence that indicated foul play. As they dug deeper into the case, they uncovered an elaborate murder-for-hire plot that led them to the perpetrator/s. The documentary features interviews with Carmela’s loved ones and the officials involved in the investigation, providing a detailed account of the case.

Carmela Knight Was Found Dead Inside Her Burned Pickering Residence

Born in the mid-1970s to Franca Agosta, Carmela Knight grew up with her siblings, including a sister named Nancy Burridge, to become a compassionate and caring individual. She tied the knot with David Knight, with whom she shared two young sons, one of whom was named Dylan. The devoted wife and doting mother always prioritized her family and regularly took her sons to the hockey arena. Given her vibrant and friendly personality, she was considered an integral figure in the community. She led a seemingly happy and peaceful life with her husband and two sons on Pebblestone Crescent, near Finch Avenue and Dixie Road, in Pickering, Ontario.

Thus, it came as a shock and heartbreak to the entire community when a massive fire burned down the Knight residence on September 15, 2014. The neighbors informed the authorities about the same. After the fire was put out, the detectives found the beloved hockey mom’s burned remains inside the garage that same evening. Initially, it appeared that she had passed away due to the fire, but after the medical examiner examined the remains, it was determined that she died of blunt force trauma way before the fire and had multiple facial injuries. In light of all the evidence pointing to foul play, the authorities launched a homicide investigation.

An Unexpected Visit From Carmela’s Sister-in-Law Changed the Course of the Investigation

During the investigation, the detectives dug deep into Carmela Knight’s personal life. They learned that there was tension between her and her husband, David, as the couple had been going through a divorce. More than a year earlier, she reportedly found out about his infidelity with a woman in Florida, after which they went to a few marriage counseling sessions. When Carmela learned that David was still in touch with the woman, it was the final straw for the hockey mom, and she decided to end their relationship. After the separation, David reportedly stopped paying the family’s mortgage in Pickering, after which Carmela filed a motion to gain full custody of their children. The detectives found out that he was the sole beneficiary of her $800,000 life insurance policy. Moreover, the hearing for the custody was scheduled to take place three days after her demise.

When the authorities brought David in for questioning, he claimed that he left the house around 3:30 pm to drop his sons off for their hockey practice. Although his alibi checked out, the interior alarm system showed that another individual was inside the house while David was outside. While they were looking at all possibilities, the police were visited by Carmela’s sister-in-law, Heather Knight, who revealed that her husband and David’s brother, Matt Knight, had fled to Florida two days after Carmela’s murder. She told the detectives that before boarding his flight, Matt called her up. Heather stated, “He (Matt) just said ‘I know who, what, when, where, and how. With a phone call, I could have stopped this, and I have to live with it for the rest of my life.’ And he burst into tears.”

She added, “And he says maybe 20, 30 years down the road, when we’re on a beach somewhere or something, I’ll fill you in on everything, but I don’t want to tell you everything, because I don’t want you to be in that position.” She also led the investigators to Matt’s friend, Graham Thomas MacDonald, whom he allegedly met after the fire. Interestingly, Graham was a contractor working at the Knight house at the time. Upon interviewing Matt in Florida, he denied his wife’s claims and refused to cooperate with them. Moreover, on being questioned about his whereabouts on the day of the murder, Graham initially lied about visiting his grandmother. However, when confronted with surveillance footage that proved his lies, he claimed he couldn’t remember.

The Perpetrators Were Caught With the Help of Undercover Detectives

Still suspecting that Carmela’s husband, David Knight, was involved in the murder, the authorities hired a few undercover detectives and hatched a plan to get Graham MacDonald to talk. After Graham befriended an undercover cop, the latter introduced him to another undercover officer, Uncle Dan, who claimed to have experience fixing all sorts of legal issues. While going ice fishing with Uncle Dan and another friend, Graham was stopped by the police at a traffic stop. The plan to make him nervous worked as he ended up confessing that he had killed Carmela to Uncle Dan, who told him that his terminally ill friend was ready to incriminate himself for the crime in exchange for setting up a trust fund for his children.

Uncle Dan told him that Graham had to tell him all the details of the crime in order to go through with the plan. The suspect told him that David had hired him to carry out the murder, and it was David who let him into the house before leaving with his kids on the fateful afternoon. After Carmela returned home from work, Graham allegedly attacked her from behind and strangled her to death. He also admitted to trying to stage the murder as an accidental overdose before setting the house on fire to get rid of any evidence that might tie him to the crime. He told Uncle Dan that David offered him $100,000 and a new life in Florida. After he received a portion of the payment from David, the authorities had enough evidence to arrest both of them. Thus, on February 27, 2015, David Knight and Graham MacDonald were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and arson.

David and Graham Are Possibly Currently Incarcerated at Different Ontario Prisons

On February 8, 2018, Graham MacDonald was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and arson in connection with the murder of Carmela Knight. During his sentencing hearing on February 15, 2018, Carmela’s mother, Franca Agosta, took the stand and stated, “I would give anything to change places with Carm, to take away the terror she suffered. She died terrified, alone, fighting for her life with a stranger.” Ultimately, he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years for the first-degree murder conviction, 18 years for the conspiracy conviction, and five years for the arson conviction.

Several months later, on October 16, David Knight’s trial got underway. During his trial, he took the stand and defended himself. However, he was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and arson on February 16, 2019. A couple of months later, in April, he was also sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. During his sentencing hearing, Carmela’s mother Franca said, “I want him to suffer, and every day of his suffering I want him, I want him to see Carm’s eyes, you know, and think of what he did and how he destroyed a family.” As of today, both David Knight and Graham MacDonald appear to be serving their respective sentences at separate prisons in Ontario.

Read More: Shea Briar Murder: Where Are EJ Stephen and Shelby Hiestand Now?