Where is Carnell Sledge’s Family Now?

Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries: Park Bench Murders’ delves deep into the mysterious and unsolved double homicide of two friends, Carnell Sledge and Kate Brown. As the investigators began looking for leads and evidence to locate the killer, Carnell’s family members also played their part in the investigation. While the episode is focused on the death and its aftermath, it also features interviews with his loved ones, including his parents, brother, and beloved grandmother, who talk about their experiences following the tragedy.

Carnell Sledge’s Family Were Active in His Murder Investigation

Carnell E. “Nell” Sledge and his longtime friend, Katherine Colby “Kate” Brown, fell victim to an unknown killer on June 4, 2019, during their meet-up at the Rocky River Reservation in Fairview Park, Ohio. The former’s loved ones were shocked and deeply engulfed by grief after they heard the tragic news from the police. The most affected were his immediate family, which includes his parents, Carl and Darlene Sledge, his grandmother, Audrey Posey, and his younger brother, Terrance Sledge. All of them tried to make sense of the situation and think of anyone who could have a motive to kill Nell.

Given the prominence of hate crimes against the Black community in the area, the victim’s family believed that his death might be the result of such a prejudiced act. Along with the police, they ruled out robbery as Nell’s wallet, laptop, and other belongings were left untouched in his car. The Sledge family hoped that Nell received the justice he and his friend, Kate, deserved, but unfortunately, all the leads led the authorities nowhere but dead ends. Nell’s bond with his grandmother was very special. Audrey Posey told Cleveland 19 on the three-year anniversary of the passing of her grandson, “It’s the time that we spent together. We were very close. He liked to eat, and I liked to cook, and whatever my baby wanted, I fixed it.”

Carnell Sledge’s Loved Ones Gather at the Scene of the Murder Every Year

Over five years have passed but the perpetrator responsible for the cold-blooded murder of Carnell Sledge and Kate Brown has still not been brought to justice. The residents of Bedford, Ohio, Carl and Darlene Sledge, still hold on to the hope that someone with significant information about the killer would come forward. For the fifth anniversary of the double homicide, a vigil was held at the scene of the crime. Audrey talked about how Nell was supposed to visit her for dinner after finishing work but never made it to her.

She told Cleveland 19, “I feel sad, I feel hurt. It’s like part of me is dead part of me, just doesn’t exist, but it is real. I don’t want to believe it even though it’s been five years.” With a $100,000 reward money for any information that could lead them right to the killer, Nell’s younger brother, Terrance Sledge, is also among the hopeful ones. He told WKYC, “We’re just trying to get some clues, answers, some closure, and give our family some peace.”

Basketball Enthusiast Terrance Sledge is Now a Married Man

The Cleveland Benedictine High School graduate, Terrance Sledge, has had an affinity towards sports from his early days. When he was in high school, he used to play football, basketball, and track and received recognition for his talents. After completing his schooling, he took his talents to college, where he played football for three years and basketball for one year. had won several awards, including a Four-year varsity letterman. Given his love for sports, Terrance decided to follow his passion and turn it into his full-time job. Thus, he became a basketball coach and worked with numerous middle and high schools.

On top of that, he also coached AAU basketball for about three years. It is not just the sports and his passion for it that makes him want to coach, but it is also the fact that he loves teaching and working with kids. Having worked at Northmont High School from 2011 to 2013, he was employed as the coach of the Northmont Senior Thunderbolts once again in 2020. Since then, it seems that he has continued working there to help grow the boys’ varsity basketball program. When it comes to the matter of his heart, he is married to the love of his life, Rebecca Sledge, with whom he seemingly resides in Clayton, Ohio, and leads a well-balanced life.

