Carol Longacre Murder: What Happened to Tommy Carmichael?

In October 2021, police responded to reports of a crime scene at a home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Upon arriving, they discovered 69-year-old Carol Longacre deceased in her bathtub. She had sustained several injuries, and the circumstances indicated that she had been the victim of a homicide. When investigators noticed that her car was missing as well, they began gathering details about her life and examining potential leads to narrow down their list of suspects. A&E’s ‘The First 48’, particularly the episode ‘Below the Surface’, follows the initial police response, the investigation into Carol’s death, and the efforts to uncover what had happened to her.

Carol Longacre’s Remains Were Found in the Bathtub of Her House

Carol Eunice Patton Longacre was born on March 29, 1952, to Walter Lee and Mildred Laverne Patton. She spent nearly her entire life in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and remained close to her sisters, Janice, Sharon, and Brenda, even as they grew older and went their separate ways. Carol graduated from Memorial High School and spent most of her professional life working as a detention officer with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. After retiring from the position, she took up a new role as a receptionist at Riverside Ford, a car dealership located near her home in Tulsa.

Carol appeared to lead a relatively ordinary life. She was blessed with three sons, Thomas, Larry, and Evan. Although she experienced many happy moments, she also endured periods of profound sadness. One of the most difficult was the loss of her son Larry in 2019. Losing a child was something Carol struggled deeply with, but her close family and friends stood by her during this painful time. Her four grandchildren also brought her comfort and joy by offering some moments of happiness amid her grief. By 2021, Carol was dating again and appeared to be finding her way back to the person she had once been. On October 6, 2021, her boyfriend returned to her home and discovered that her car was missing before finding her body in the bathtub. Police were called to the scene, and her death was immediately ruled a homicide.

Carol Longacre’s Killing Led to One of Her Sons Being Named a Suspect

According to reports from the time, police identified Thomas “Tommy” Carmichael, Carol Longacre’s son, as a suspect in the case. Investigators stated that he was allegedly the last known person to have been at the home with her. With Carol’s car missing and Tommy nowhere to be found, authorities believed he might have fled the area and named him a person of interest. On October 7, 2021, police records indicate that a pursuit took place, after which Tommy allegedly escaped from Chandler Park. Around midnight on October 8, officers reported spotting him driving a white truck in West Tulsa.

According to reports, police instructed Tommy to pull over, but he allegedly refused to stop once again. He was then reportedly spotted driving toward his mother’s home, where the homicide had taken place. Anticipating his next move, officers had already stationed several personnel at the property. Reports indicate that the pursuit continued for approximately 20 minutes before Tommy allegedly attempted to enter the house.

Tommy Carmichael Shot Himself Outside His Mother’s House

As police officers approached Tommy Carmichael, reports state that he shot himself in the head. He was critically injured and taken to a hospital, where he died a few hours later, on October 8, 2021. Police subsequently stated that the investigation into Carol Longacre’s death was ongoing. However, following Tommy’s death, no further publicly available records detailing the case’s outcome have emerged. He was never formally charged or convicted in connection with his mother’s homicide, as he died before being taken into custody. His alleged involvement in the case was therefore never tested in court, and his reasons for taking his own life remain unknown.

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