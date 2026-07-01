Caroline Herrling: Where is the Fraudster Now?

In Netflix’s ‘Worst Neighbor Ever: The Executor,’ the fraudulent crimes of Caroline “Carrie” Herrling and her alleged involvement in the disposal of Charles Wilding’s remains are covered in a detailed manner. The investigation into Charles’ sudden disappearance and demise led the detectives to the shocking fraudulent schemes led by Carrie and her accomplices. The documentary features exclusive interviews with Carrie’s former neighbors and officials, shedding more light on her crimes across Los Angeles.

Caroline Herrling Allegedly Disposed of Charles Wilding’s Remains to Take Over His Estate

Born around 1980, Caroline “Carrie” Joanne Herrling resided in the Beverly Glen neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, in the 2010s. She told her neighbors that she handled trusts, wills, and probates for people. However, in the 2000s, Carrie allegedly tried to defraud her friend, Dusty, by helping her with the divorce proceedings. According to the show, after two years of discussion about the process, she allegedly sent Dusty a $152,000 bill, just like a lawyer would. When she didn’t pay her, Carrie filed a lawsuit against Dusty and her ex-husband, who was a successful filmmaker. However, since she was not a lawyer, the judge tossed out the case. According to investigative reports, Carrie used to look for properties that were owned by elderly or isolated people. The search led her to Charles Wilding’s property in Sherman Oaks in 2020.

She and her conspirators took over the property while Charles met his demise sometime in September 2020. The authorities stated that instead of reporting his death, Carrie looted his assets, including mail, personal information, and other belongings. She also forged a power-of-attorney document to pretend that she had been given authority to control his estate and financial accounts on his behalf. When a welfare check was requested for Charles in December 2020, the police encountered Carrie, who claimed to be the Wildings’ trustee through Charles’ late mother, June, and told them that Charles was staying in Carpinteria with his friends. She alleged that she was responsible for cleaning his home. After Charles was reported missing in October 2021, law enforcement launched an investigation and dug deeper into Carrie.

When the police couldn’t reach Charles at the address and phone number she had provided, they suspected the alleged trustee. Upon reviewing her trust documents, they determined that they were forged. Meanwhile, Carrie still insisted that Charles was alive and constantly on the move as he waited to receive the funds from the sale of his Sherman Oaks property. As per investigative reports, she moved Charles’ remains from his home to her Beverly Glen apartment, where she tried to dissolve them in a mixture of chemicals. When that plan failed, she and her conspirators reportedly dismembered the remains and placed them in vacuum-sealed bags before disposing of them in San Francisco Bay with the help of a sailboat.

Police Found Evidence of Fraud and Firearms at Caroline Herrling’s Residence

By April 2022, Carrie had been evicted from her Beverly Glen property and moved to the West Hills neighborhood, where she told her neighbors that she was a litigation consultant. Later, she turned her apartment into a sober living facility. Several months later, on the morning of January 12, 2023, the authorities executed a search warrant at her home in West Hills, where they found 16 firearms, including assault rifles and untraceable ghost guns. They also found heroin, methamphetamine, and other drug-related items. During the search, the detectives also came across stolen and counterfeit identification documents, police badges, federal badges, DEA badges, and FBI ID cards in one of the drawers.

Having found enough evidence of all kinds of fraud against her, the police arrested Carrie and charged her with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and identity theft, and disturbing controlled substance. The investigation also led them to one of her accomplices, Matthew Jason Kroth, who was found at a motel and arrested in the parking lot on January 24, 2023. During his interrogation, he claimed that he came across Charles Wilding’s remains inside his home while looting the place. Admitting that he knew Carrie, he also told them they were in a romantic relationship. He also claimed that Carrie was the one who disposed of his remains. She had led a fraud conspiracy worth $3.9 million by using forged legal documents and stolen identities of vulnerable individuals. As per reports, she also allegedly targeted Robert Tascon, an Encino resident, by posing as a licensed California attorney.

Caroline Herrling is Currently Serving Her Sentence Behind Bars

More than a year after her arrest, on March 15, 2024, Caroline “Carrie” Joanne Herrling pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Consequently, she was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $3.8 million in restitution to her victims. Her accomplice, Matthew Jason Kroth, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In exchange, he was sentenced to 16 years and 8 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.9 million in restitution. As of today, Carrie remains in federal custody as she serves her 20-year sentence.

Read More: Zach Horwitz: Where is the Convicted Fraudster Now?