Is Cary Dead? Did Drew Starkey Leave Lucky?

Apple TV+’s ‘Lucky‘ follows the eponymous protagonist after she falls into trouble following a betrayal from the man she loves. At the beginning of the show, we find her with her husband, Cary, and the ten million that Lucky’s father stole from Cary’s mom and her boss. The couple was supposed to flee with that money and change their lives, but then, Lucky wakes up to discover that Cary drugged her and made off with the money. With the cops and criminals after her, she has to do whatever it takes to survive, but she also has to find Cary to understand why he did what he did. She finds the answers in the fourth episode, but the ending also leaves her in tatters. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Lucky and Cary Confront Each Other for Their Betrayals

The third episode of ‘Lucky’ ends with her tracking down Cary to a beach house, where he has been hiding out since she last saw him at the hotel. It turns out that he has converted almost all of the ten million in cash into cryptocurrency, which no one can access without a twelve-word password. He is the only one who can tell her that, so she waits for him to return from his swim in the ocean. As expected, he is shocked to see her. When she confronts him about leaving her to the wolves while he ran away with the loot, he tries to convince her that he had a good reason for it. When she refuses to trust his intentions, he reveals that if he hadn’t taken the money, his mother would have killed her.

Priscilla knew John had stolen her money, and she knew he would tell Lucky about it. So, she gave Cary a chance to get the money from his wife and save them the trouble. If he didn’t go through with it, then she would do things her way, and it would not end well for Lucky. The plan was for Cary to take the money back to his mom and end the whole thing. But then he couldn’t stand being a puppet for his mother any longer, and just as he was about to walk in and hand over the money, he decided not to. He came back to the hotel for Lucky, but by then, the place was swarming with cops. He had no choice but to flee. So, he decided to take care of the money first and think about the rest later.

While Lucky still isn’t convinced of his intentions, he points out that he is not the only one who betrayed the other. It turns out that when Priscilla went to prison, it was because Lucky had ratted her out to the FBI. Cary didn’t put that together, but when his mother pointed out the circumstances under which she was arrested, and Lucky was allowed to walk free, he saw the truth. This leads to an argument between the couple, in which each tries to convince the other that their actions were meant to protect them. They also come to the conclusion that both of their parents are responsible for ruining their lives. But before they can linger on it any longer, the FBI shows up at their door.

Cary Choosing Lucky Leads to His Tragic Fate

When Cary decided not to hand over the money to Priscilla, he hadn’t been thinking straight. While he tried his best to disappear, he still left a trail that everyone ended up following. He was lucky that his wife found him first, but he didn’t realize that the FBI and his own mother were also on their way to get to him. When Agent Billie Rand shows up at the door, he and Lucky set aside their differences and flee together. They get in the car, with Lucky on the wheel, and try to make it as far as possible. With the entire cavalry chasing after them, including from the air, Lucky concludes there is no time to get to the border, since the cops will be waiting there already. So, she and Cary ditch the car, walk, and find another car.

They could have made it out, but Priscilla, who was already on her way to the beach house, sees them, and the chase starts again. Since the cops had not been far away, they also join the chase. When it starts to look like the cops are going to catch them, Cary pulls out his gun in an attempt to slow them down. He shoots at the car, aiming for the wheels, and manages to stop some of the cop cars. But in this effort, he also takes gunfire from the cops who think he is shooting to kill. One of those bullets gets him in the belly, but before he can take care of that problem, Lucky is distracted and the car crashes. By the time she regains consciousness, Cary has already bled out a lot. Before she could get him help, he falls unconscious.

With the cops already heading towards them, Lucky takes the bag and leaves Cary behind. She is gone by the time Agent Rand reaches the car. When Cary is pulled out of the wreck, the paramedics discover that he is already dead. Priscilla watches them cover his remains from afar and is heartbroken to discover her son is dead. This is especially after he could have simply gotten into the car with her earlier. But he refused to leave Lucky to her own devices and chose to run after her and into the mouth of danger, rather than silently slipping away with Priscilla. This choice costs him, as minutes later, he is dead.

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