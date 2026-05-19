Cassandra “Sandy” Larson: What Happened to Brent Larson’s Second Wife?

After Brent Larson and Jessica Zahrt divorced, he found love again with Cassandra “Sandy” Larson, who was a mother of two children herself. In 2018, when DCFS launched an investigation into the alleged abuse reported by Brynlee Larson, Sandy was also called in for questioning. She supported her husband and stated that she had only ever seen appropriate behavior from him, including around her own daughters. Hulu’s ‘The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn?’ includes clips of her interview, along with another one that ultimately changed everything for Brent.

Cassandra “Sandy” Larson Gave Two Very Different Statements to Detectives

Cassandra “Sandy” Larson was living with her two daughters in an apartment with a few of her friends when she met Brent Larson for the first time and quickly fell in love. He had already been divorced from Jessica Zahrt and had two children, Ty and Brynlee Larson. The children used to visit often, and they spent time together as a blended family regularly. In March 2018, after Brynlee accused her father of abuse, DCFS began an investigation, and Sandy was also called in for questioning.

In front of the detectives, Sandy maintained that Brent had been an ideal partner and that she had no worries about him. She also said that she had often left her own daughters in his care and felt there was nothing to be concerned about. However, just a week later, Sandy returned to their home, collected all of her belongings, and left. She told Brent that she no longer knew what was right after having time to reflect on her experiences. She later gave another interview to investigators in which she said that Brent was allegedly controlling and that she had not felt safe with him.

Cassandra “Sandy” Larson Spoke to Jessica Zahrt After Leaving Brent Larson

Jessica Zahrt shared that Sandy Larson also reached out to her after separating from Brent Larson. She said that Sandy affirmed her experiences, and whatever she said gave Jessica the strength to fight for her children. Jessica did not share much about exactly what Sandy revealed, but she said that Sandy’s decision to leave Brent spoke louder than any words could. Sandy has largely stayed out of the public eye and was not part of the legal proceedings that followed. She and Brent have since separated, and she keeps her affairs private.

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