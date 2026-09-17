Cassidy Ritchie Murder: Where is Chris Morland Now?

The episode titled ‘Cassidy’s Keys’ of A&E’s ‘The First 48: Mind Over Murder’ delves deep into the mysterious disappearance and killing of a mother of four named Cassidy Ritchie in Oklahoma in early 2024. When the detectives dug deeper into her past, they uncovered an unsettling dynamic with someone close to her, which eventually led them straight to the killer. Featuring insightful and emotional interviews with Cassidy’s loved ones, the documentary provides a detailed account of the case and the subsequent investigation.

Cassidy Ritchie’s Remains Were Found Hidden in Her SUV a Week After Her Disappearance

Cassidy Danielle Ritchie was born on June 15, 1984, in Claremore, Oklahoma, to John Chris Ritchie and Cheryl Annette Ritchie. She grew up alongside her brother, John “Kyle” Ritchie, with whom she shared a close-knit bond. Known for being a compassionate and hardworking woman, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. In her free time, Cassidy loved watching TV shows like ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and ‘Shameless.’ Being a sociable individual, she also liked going outside to shop and eat with her loved ones. She was also a doting mother to two sons, Joey David and Troy Ritchie, and two daughters, Shelby Ritchie and Kennedy Ritchie.

On the professional front, Cassidy worked in retail sales as a salesperson. On January 7, 2024, 39-year-old Cassidy tied the knot with Chris Morland and began a brand new chapter of her life. However, after a couple of weeks, she vanished into thin air as she had not been in contact with her children or her parents since January 21. A few days later, on January 25, her parents filed a missing persons report with the Tulsa Police Department. While searching for the newly married woman, the detectives discovered her light-blue 2006 Chrysler Pacifica abandoned near the I Don’t Care Bar and Grill near Catoosa, Oklahoma, on January 26.

The vehicle had damage to the front bumper and hood. After obtaining a search warrant, the investigators recovered the car and conducted a thorough inspection inside on January 28. That’s when they found Cassidy’s remains hidden under a pile of clothes and boxes in the back of the SUV. The autopsy revealed that she had died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her head. Thus, a homicide investigation was immediately launched to identify the perpetrator responsible for the gruesome crime.

Cassidy Ritchie’s Killer Had Prior Convictions in California

Before obtaining the search warrant for Cassidy’s abandoned car, the Tulsa PD tried to get her husband, Chris Morland, to sign a waiver for the car. By then, he had already been taken into custody for unrelated warrants out of Texas. He was also in possession of Cassidy’s car keys and ID at the time of his arrest. Since he refused and asked the detectives to obtain a warrant, he was considered a person of interest in the case. After the discovery of Cassidy’s remains, the detectives interviewed Chris, who told contradicting and multiple stories to the police. Being uncooperative with them, he claimed that his wife had been visiting a friend somewhere, maintaining that he had nothing to do with her killing.

As the detectives delved deeper into Chris’ past, they learned that he had served 18 years in prison for an unrelated murder in California. In addition, he had been charged with assault in Texas in 2019 and had two warrants against him for carrying a gun as a felon and a parole violation in California. Armed with enough evidence against him, on January 29, 2024, the police arrested him and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with Cassidy Ritchie’s killing.

Chris Morland is Currently Incarcerated at an Oklahoma Prison

In October 2025, Chris Morland’s murder trial got underway. The defense told the jury that Chris was involved in the killing of his wife, Cassidy Ritchie, but claimed that the defendant had not planned it. The prosecution highlighted that she had multiple blunt force trauma injuries on her body. They argued that Chris killed her after a heated altercation before driving her car with her remains to the side of Highway 412. They also showed the jury pictures of Cassidy’s abandoned car and the defendant’s interview, where he admitted to getting into a fight with her. During the trial, Cassidy’s family members and friends also testified against Chris, claiming that they noticed her changed behavior after meeting him.

After a couple of days of hearing, on October 16, the jury found Chris Morland guilty of first-degree murder and recommended a life sentence without the possibility of parole. After the conviction, Cassidy’s mother, Cheryl Ritchie, stated, “Cassidy was just always looking out for me. She would bring me my lunch when I was at work, she’d run and get me a Dr. Pepper, she would say, ‘I got you, Momma, I got you.’ She would say that all the time. It was so cute. I’m going to turn that around and say, Chris Morland, we got you.” On October 20, 2025, Chris was officially sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. As of today, the 51-year-old killer is serving his sentence at Chief James Smith Correctional Center in Lawton, Oklahoma.

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