Catherine Leahy-Scott: Where is the Former Inspector General Now?

After convicts David Sweat and Richard Matt escaped from the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York, a sense of urgency gripped the police department. The idea that such dangerous criminals could evade authorities and break free from prison was difficult to grasp. Following their capture, New York State Inspector General Catherine Leahy-Scott took on the task of investigating the incident. A year later, she released a detailed report of her findings. Showtime’s ‘Escape at Dannemora’ draws heavily from this report, using it as the foundation to build its narrative and maintain authenticity.

Catherine Leahy-Scott Grew up With the Desire to Become a Lawyer

Catherine Leahy-Scott had long aspired to build a career within the criminal justice system, inspired by her upbringing. Her father was a police officer in Floral Park, Long Island, New York, and also served as the president of the police union in both the village and Nassau County. Conversations around labor issues and criminal justice were a regular part of family discussions, which played a significant role in shaping Catherine’s ambition to pursue a career as a lawyer.

In 1978, Catherine enrolled at Hofstra University, where she completed her Bachelor’s degree in English Language and Literature in 1982. Following her undergraduate studies, she immediately pursued a Doctorate of Law (JD) at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University, graduating in 1985 with distinction. During her time there, Catherine discovered her passion for litigation, actively participating in Hofstra Law’s Neighborhood Law Clinic. This experience helped her seamlessly transition from student to full-time legal professional.

Catherine gained invaluable knowledge and inspiration from the professors she interacted with during her time in law school. Her career took a significant step forward in January 2008 when she joined the New York State Administration as an Assistant Attorney General. By January 2011, she transitioned to the NYS Inspector General’s Office, taking on the role of First Deputy Inspector General. In February 2012, she was promoted to Acting Inspector General, and by May 2013, she officially became the New York State Inspector General. During her tenure, the infamous escape of convicts David Sweat and Richard Matt from Clinton Correctional Facility occurred on June 5, 2015.

Catherine Leahy-Scott Spearheaded Important Investigations as IG

Even though the situation was under control by the end of June 2015, many questions still needed to be answered. Catherine Leahy-Scott led the investigation into the prison break, tasked with uncovering the failures that allowed such a high-profile escape to happen. In June 2017, she published a comprehensive report detailing the events surrounding the escape. The report confirmed that Joyce Mitchell, a prison worker, had indeed assisted the inmates, providing them with tools they used to dig their way out. Additionally, Catherine identified several Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) employees who had violated policies and committed criminal acts, contributing to the breach in security.

The report also highlighted a significant oversight in the lack of proper inspection at the tailor shop where Joyce Mitchell worked, which allowed her to smuggle tools to the inmates without raising suspicion. Catherine further pinpointed how the location of the “honor block,” where David Sweat and Richard Matt were housed, contributed to the ease of their escape. The report provided a list of recommendations to be implemented not only at Clinton Correctional Facility but across the state to prevent a recurrence of such an incident. Director Ben Stiller later acknowledged that he initially hesitated to take on the project due to a perceived lack of details. However, Catherine’s report filled in crucial gaps, serving as a key resource in shaping the storyline for the series.

Catherine Leahy-Scott is Making Her Impact as a Judge Today

As Inspector General, Catherine Leahy-Scott spearheaded numerous initiatives that brought significant positive change to the state of New York. One of her major roles was leading the Stimulus Oversight Panel, which closely monitored the oversight of the $3.9 billion New NY Bridge project to replace the Tappan Zee Bridge. She found great satisfaction in her role, often stating that she could not envision herself retiring, as she relished the opportunity to hold public agencies accountable for fraud, abuse, and waste, all while serving the citizens of New York. Additionally, she conducted an extensive investigation into Johnson Controls following allegations of falsified training certificates, demonstrating her commitment to thorough and impactful investigations.

In June 2019, Catherine was succeeded by Letizia Tagliafierro as the New York State Inspector General. No official explanation was provided for the chance, but her departure came a year after the conflict between the Inspector General’s office and the state Division of Criminal Justice Services. The latter had disregarded Catherine’s recommendation to discipline a forensics director accused of threatening female employees with violence and allegedly engaging in sexual harassment. An internal investigation had cleared the officials involved.

Catherine now serves as a judge at the New York State Court of Claims in Albany, New York. In a recent interview, she discussed the ways in which the court system operates to ensure transparency. Her work continues to be guided by her strong sense of ethics, and she remains a champion for change, committed to justice and accountability as she has been throughout her career.

