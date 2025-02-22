Chanelle McAuliffe and Rebecca Jones: Where Are Belle Gibson’s Former Friends Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist’ sheds light upon Belle Gibson and her allegedly fake cancer claims, which were brought to the attention of the media by none other than one of her close friends — Chanelle McAuliffe. As Chanelle spent more time with Belle, she noticed several inconsistencies in her claims. From recovering from a seizure unusually quickly to drinking excessive amounts of alcohol without a care in the world, Chanelle believed something didn’t add up.

When she and one of their mutual friends confronted her about her cancer claims and asked for her medical documents, Belle kept giving excuses. This incident made Chanelle believe that her friend was lying about the cancer. Thus, she decided to blow the whistle on her by informing an interested journalist from The Age who wanted to know all the details about it. The two-part docuseries not only features an exclusive interview with the whistleblower and former friend of the alleged scammer but also another one of her friends named Rebecca Jones.

Chanelle McAuliffe Has Worn Many Hats Throughout Her Career

Before stepping into her professional career, Chanelle McAuliffe graduated from Deakin University and The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), where she pursued Public Policy Analysis. After starting out as a part-time Personal Banker at ANZ in January 2007, she took on the role of Treasury Analyst at Morgan Stanley in September 2009. After working there for more than two years, she worked for a short period of time for two different companies — TT International as a Hedge Fund Analyst and BNY Mellon as a Derivatives Project Analyst.

After a few years of gap, she landed a job as a Financial Counsellor at Lutheran Community Care SA/NT in August 2018. A couple of years later, Chanelle became a Policy & Systemic Issues Analyst at MoneyMob Talkabout Limited before serving as a Financial Counsellor at the University of South Australia. For one year, from January 2022 and January 2023, Belle’s former friend was the Founder In Residence at Antler as well as the Director at Avert. In February 2023, she became the Investment Lead at PAN Group before switching to First Australians Capital. There, she had been serving as an Advisor until January 2025. From what we can tell, she is currently assessing her professional goals and looking for a job that aligns with them.

Chanelle McAuliffe is an Outgoing and Independent Woman Today

Residing in Melbourne, Australia, Chanelle McAuliffe is a nature lover who loves to travel to new and unexplored terrains and interact with different animals. In her free time, she indulges in her hobbies and interests — and there are many. Not only is she into archery, but she is also known for her obsession with bikes. In the summer of 2024, she traveled all the way to Greece, where she was able to spend a peaceful time by Saint Paul’s Bay on the island of Rhodes. Although she likes to keep her familial details private, we know that she has a nephew named Noah, whom she adores and loves spending time with.

Rebecca Jones Runs a Thriving Cleaning Service Business With Her Partner in Life and Work

Rebecca Jones has been fascinated with decluttering and organizing living spaces from a young age. She refined her passion for the same by volunteering as a founder/facilitator for online communities for parents, such as Melbourne & Surrounds Peaceful Parenting Group and International Informed Parents & Friends for over four years from November 2011 to Apr 2016. Alongside that, she ran an educational resource for natural pregnancy, parenting, birth, and healthy living, as well as a fruit/vegetable delivery service called Indigo Whispers Organics for three years starting in 2012. In 2016, she launched The Organic Butler, an organic produce and whole foods delivery service that remained operational till 2018.

As the years passed, the responsibilities shouldered by Rebecca, AKA Beckii, also increased manifold, leading her to wonder how many working mothers might be on the lookout for a cleaning service that not only offered first-rate services to their clients but also tended to their emotional needs without judgment. Thus, she fueled her dream to make living spaces more functional, visually appealing and sustainable with integrity, kindness, and hard work, and launched an eco-friendly cleaning service named The Clean Life with her partner, Ray Naicovi, in 2017.

What makes it different from several other businesses of the same kind is that it focuses on utilizing sustainable products such as probiotics and essential oils that are pet-safe, eco-friendly, and chemical-free, thus ensuring the well-being of its clients and the environment. Alongside serving as the CEO and Founder of The Clean Life, the Melbourne, Australia native has also been running a Business Mentoring program since 2021, wherein she uses her experience to guide other cleaning businesses to serve their clients efficiently without compromising on the quality of work. She also conducts online mentoring if the clients are not able to attend the classes in person. Over the years, Rebecca, Ray, and her team of professionals have served as the reason behind several happy homes.

Rebecca Jones and Ray Are Doting Parents to Five Kids

Just like her professional life, Rebecca Jones efficiently balances her duties as a mother and partner. She and her partner, Ray Naicovi — who is also her business partner at The Clean Life — have been a couple since at least the late 2000s. Over sixteen years of togetherness, the pair has navigated life’s many challenges and triumphs with love, respect, understanding, dedication, and commitment to their bond. They are parents to five beautiful kids whom they dote upon and raise with immense adoration and care. Ray is a professional carpet cleaner and has worked in the industry for many years. His truck mount and portable steam cleaning machines are integral to the business at The Clean Life.

The pair share a tight-knit bond and are each other’s biggest cheerleaders, which is evident by the affectionate posts on their respective social media profiles. In their downtime, Rebecca and Ray embark with their kids on food and outdoor adventures and create fun memories along the way. As of today, the beautiful family of eight, including their Siberian kitten, are leading a fulfilling life in Melbourne, Australia. From what we can tell, Rebecca is very proud of the life she and Ray have built together and is grateful for her successful business, adorable kids, and her very own “ray” of sunshine. On her social media platform, she often shares links to fundraisers to lend a hand to those in need. Rebecca strongly believes that “doing a little bit of good here and there makes everything a little bit better, everywhere,” and likely lives her life by that motto.

