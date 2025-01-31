CharCharms Shark Tank Update: Adding a Flair to Regular Water Bottles

Accessorizing everyday items not only adds utility but also brings a fresh, stylish touch to them. One such item is the water bottle, and Charlotte Trecartin had the vision to transform the way people personalize and enhance it. She brought her innovative idea to ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ in Season 16, Episode 10, where she showcased how she had revolutionized water bottle accessories. Her products offer both functionality and flair, making hydration more convenient and aesthetically appealing. With a strong pitch, she demonstrated how her accessories elevate the user experience, proving that even the simplest items can be upgraded with the right vision.

CharCharms: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Charlotte Trecartin enrolled at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2018 and was always eager to explore new opportunities and make the most of her college experience. She pursued a bachelor’s degree in business while also minoring in chemistry and exercise science. Alongside her studies, she took on multiple roles, working as a nanny, competitive bodybuilder, and cycle instructor. One thing she realized was that her water bottle was a constant companion wherever she went. As 2020 began and the COVID-19 pandemic forced her classes to move online, this observation became even more pronounced.

One quiet evening at home, Charlotte came up with the idea of attaching a hair tie to her water bottle, which would eliminate the need to carry it separately. This sparked the creation of a stick-on hook for water bottles designed to hold small essentials. She began sketching and designing the product based on instinct, but her academic commitments soon took priority, causing her to put the project on hold. It wasn’t until April 2021 that she revisited the idea and founded CharCharms. By then, she had completed a marketing internship at NeuEve, which gave her more confidence and some capital to invest in patenting and creating proper prototypes. After collaborating with specialists from various fields, she officially launched her first product—the water bottle hook—on September 24, 2021. Shortly after, she made her first sale, which marked the beginning of her entrepreneurial journey.

Realizing the need to expand, Charlotte turned to social media to grow her brand. TikTok proved to be a game-changer as it provided her with immense support and visibility. By 2023, her goal of bringing her products to retail stores seemed within reach. She successfully launched her products at Urban Outfitters, followed by American Eagle, Palmetto Moon, and various local boutiques. As her brand grew, so did her product line. In August 2023, she left her job as a Marketing Manager at Tego Tech to fully dedicate herself to her business. Soon after, major retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Target began stocking her products. What started as a small operation in her father’s basement has now grown into a thriving business run from a 9,000-square-foot warehouse in Chicago, Illinois, and is steadily expanding with each passing day.

CharCharms: Where Are They Now?

CharCharms has made significant progress since its launch and has expanded its product line to include seven different items available for purchase. These include straw toppers, straws, charm bundles, bottle boots, bottle pouches, bag charms, and their newest addition—wall hooks. All products are affordably priced and feature unique, aesthetically pleasing designs that cater to a wide range of preferences. A set of four straw toppers is available for $14.99, while individual toppers can be purchased for $6.99. They also offer special variations, such as light-up straw toppers, which are priced at $9.99 each.

Similarly, their straw bundles, which include six straws in various colors and designs, are available for $11.99. The original product that started it all—the stick-on hooks for bottles—can be purchased in a pack of three for $12.99. Different charm bundles featuring a variety of styles are priced at $19.99. The best thing about all the products is that they can be used on all kinds of water bottles. Reports indicate that in 2023, CharCharms generated $200,000 in sales, and the company has continued to experience steady growth. Their products are available for purchase on their website and can also be found at major retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Target, making them easily accessible across most regions of the country.

As a student herself, when she first conceptualized the idea, Charlotte Trecartin understood the importance of student outreach and engagement for her brand. To expand its reach, CharCharms offers an ambassador program that not only helps with marketing but also provides ambassadors with $100 worth of free CharCharms accessories every month. With a growing awareness of health and hydration, along with the rising popularity of reusable water bottles, these accessories are perfectly suited to the market. Their practicality, stylish designs, and affordability make them an ideal addition for anyone looking to personalize and enhance their hydration experience. CharCharms seems well on its way to becoming a must-have accessory for everyday use.

