Charles Gibson Jr. Murder: Where is Ahlaumion Hall Now?

On a fateful night towards the end of Spring in 2022, Charles Gibson Jr. was walking down the streets of Albany, New York, when he was robbed and later shot to death by a man who was out to kill any random stranger just because. The horrifying murder left the residents of the city in shock and instilled terror in them for weeks. The episode titled ‘Warpath’ of the second season of ‘Real Time Crime’ provides a comprehensive look into the case, covering the details of the unfortunate event as it transpired, the ensuing investigation, and ultimately unveils the fate of the killer.

It also highlights the importance of the advanced surveillance camera network set up by the Real-Time Crime Centers, which helped the police swiftly nab the perpetrator and throw him behind bars. The show also features interviews with law enforcement officials, experts, and family members of Charles Gibson Jr. to delve deeper into the case and get a better understanding of its impact.

How Did Charles Gibson Jr. Die?

Charles A. Gibson Jr. was a 35-year-old man who minded his own business in a world where people had forgotten how to do that. Born on March 7, 1987, the 35-year-old had a great childhood as he was raised in a household packed with the love and care of his parents and siblings, comprising an elder sister, Shaquana Carter, and brothers Kaliek Edge Gibson and DeWitt Gibson. Though they had their fair share of ups and downs while growing up, the siblings shared a close-knit bond and always had each other’s backs.

As per his sister, Shaquana, Charles had flaws, but he was a kindhearted individual who never hesitated to lend a helping hand to those in need of one. His loved ones described him as someone who would not care about his comfort to make others feel safe and secure. His sister emphasized that he was a family man whose world revolved around his family members. She further revealed that the 35-year-old was a proud father of three kids, adding that he was expecting another addition, a daughter, to his world soon.

The resident of Albany, New York, was a responsible member of the community, had a great sense of humor, and was well-liked among his friends. Therefore, everyone who knew Charles was taken aback by the news of his sudden and brutal death. On May 26, 2022, just over an hour past midnight, sometime around 1:2o am, Charles left a property and began strolling down Quail Street in the West Hill neighborhood in Albany. Little did Charles know that he would never get to see his loved ones ever again as he was robbed at gunpoint by a man at 43 Quail Street.

In just a matter of minutes, the killer proceeded to shoot Charles with a shotgun before fleeing the scene. The officers rushed to the scene of the shooting at the corner of Quail and Second Streets but could do nothing but announce that Charles had succumbed to the gunshot wound. With the killer nowhere in sight, an investigation was launched into the robbery and murder of 35-year-old Charles Gibson Jr.

Who Killed Charles Gibson Jr.?

Though Charles Gibson Jr.’s killer fled from the scene of the crime after fatally wounding him, the authorities didn’t have to move heaven and earth to find more evidence of the shooting death. As Quail Street was already known for witnessing multiple crimes of such nature at the time, Real Time Crime Center had embellished the area with several surveillance cameras that covered the day-to-day happenings in the area. One such camera, attached atop a utility pole on the street, thankfully captured the unfortunate murder of Albany resident Charles Gibson Jr.

On the night of May 26, 2022, Charles was reportedly spending time at his partner’s residence on Quail Street. The 35-year-old left the property around 1:20 am and began walking on the street that was not quite packed with vehicles and pedestrians but still had enough lights to spot people clearly. As he reportedly reached the corner of Second Street, out of nowhere, a sedan parked near him, and a man wearing a ski mask got down from the car, pulled out a shotgun that was sawed-off, and began threatening Charles.

The man proceeded to order Charles to take off his clothes and surrender all his valuables to him if he cared for his life. The 35-year-old was then made to sit on the steps of a property as the man purportedly handed over his gun to his alleged accomplice, who was behind the wheels of the sedan. Just when Charles might have thought he was out of danger, the man took the gun back and whipped Charles with it, injuring him. The next minute, the man shot the Albany resident in the head at point-blank range. According to reports, despite it being early in the morning, there was a motor car at the traffic signal not far from where Charles was shot.

After witnessing the horrifying shooting, the person in the motor car was driving away from the scene in backward motion when they spotted the killer getting into the car, cold-heartedly, and riding away. What the killer didn’t know is that the surveillance camera on the pole not only recorded the occurrence of the heinous crime in high quality but also captured the number on their license plate. The authorities wasted no time in going through the footage and tracking down the killer — a 27-year-old man named Ahlaumion Hall from Rensselaer County.

When the police zeroed in on the killer, they discovered that he was already out on parole for a separate conviction related to a gun attack. As he was arrested, Hall realized he had no chance of covering his wrongdoings and confessed to killing Charles Gibson Jr. Upon being asked about his motive during interrogation, he reported stated that he was allegedly fed up with the crimes taking place in the area; and thus, he decided to take someone’s life at random and exact revenge. In June 2022, Ahlaumion Hall was indicted for the robbery and murder of Charles Gibson Jr., along with other charges.

Where is Ahlaumion Hall Now?

In January 2023, a year following his official indictment, Ahlaumion Hall pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Charles Gibson Jr. A couple of months later, in March, he was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murder in the first and second degree, Class A felony, robbery in the first degree, and Class B violent felony. Before sentencing Hall, the court judge shared his views on the convict’s crime. He said, “There are very few crimes that have been committed that have left me speechless. In the video, your humiliation and murder of an innocent man is one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever seen.” Currently, Ahlaumion Hall is held up at one of the correctional facilities in New York State as he serves his sentence behind bars.

