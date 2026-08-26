Charlotte Korn: Where is Mica Miller’s Friend Now?

In the spring of 2024, the mysterious death of a former Solid Rock Church member and John-Paul Miller’s estranged wife, Mica Miller, sent shockwaves across the entire community of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. During the investigation, her death was ruled a suicide, but Mica’s loved ones suspected her husband’s indirect involvement in her demise. The three-part docuseries, Netflix’s ‘Death of the Pastor’s Wife,’ chronicles Mica’s toxic marriage and how the alleged abuse and harassment led to her tragic death. The documentary also features in-depth interviews with her family and friends, including Charlotte Korn, with whom Mica used to share the dark secrets of her marriage.

Charlotte Korn’s Life Revolves Around Her Husband and Children

After finding out about Mica Miller’s tragic demise, Charlotte posted a heartfelt letter to her best friend. She wrote, “My lovely Wonder Woman. My sweet friend. How I will miss our chats, your laughter, our likemindedness, and your beautiful free spirit. We always said that our friendship was one of iron sharpening iron, thank you for sharpening me. I can’t wait to go on one of our long walks in Heaven with you.” About a month later, she featured on a YouTube video of The Robbie Harvey, wherein she revealed the details of a phone conversation she had with John-Paul Miller on the day he told his congregation at Solid Rock Church about Mica’s death. She claimed, “He said she was supposed to go to work, and so she went and bought a gun, then drove up to Lumberton. I thought she was coming to see you.”

This claim sent a shiver down her spine “because it sounded like he was watching her.” Months later, in November 2024, during Mica’s Benefit Concert, Charlotte was pleasantly surprised by the turnout. She said, “It’s just so encouraging, such a blessing to see all of the lives she has touched, and how much she means to everybody. They come out and support not just her, but the family and the cause, it’s been really amazing.” Keeping Mica’s memories alive in her heart, Charlotte Swain Korn is surrounded by the love and support of her family, including her husband Willy Korn, with whom she shares three adorable children — Margaret “Maggie” Claire Korn, Luke Gibson Korn, and Daisy Sullivan Korn. In June 2024, Charlotte and Willy celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

The following year, on the first death anniversary of Mica, she wrote, “One year ago, at right about this time, I found out that you wouldn’t be returning my call from earlier in the evening. It has been a long year, but a mere blip in the span of eternity that we will get to spend together in Heaven. Missing you always until then.” On the professional front, the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, resident majored in Business Entrepreneurship at North Greenville University before serving as Head Volleyball Coach at Laurens Academy from 2012 to 2014. From what we can tell, she has been employed at OB Hospitalist Group since September 2012, first as a Medical Billing Coordinator, then as an RCM Project Manager. The devoted wife and doting mother of three also loves traveling and spending time with her friends on vacations.

Read More: John Paul Miller: Where is the Pastor Now?