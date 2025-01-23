What Happens to Chelsea Arrington? Did Fola Evans-Akingbola Leave The Night Agent?

The first season of Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent’ brings the audience to the hidden world of Night Action and the agents that work within the shadows of the program. At the same time, it also familiarises us with people who work at other levels of security, where even a momentary lapse in judgment can lead to shocking consequences. The ramifications of such a lapse are experienced by Chelsea Arrington, who is in charge of the security of the Vice President’s daughter, who slips away from her watch and is later abducted. This leads Chelsea on a path that converges with Peter Sutherland and Rose Larkin’s. Considering the goodwill created between the three of them, especially after Chelsea’s partner, Erik Monks is killed by an assassin, it seems odd not to see her again in Season 2, but that doesn’t mean she is completely out of the picture now. SPOILERS AHEAD

Chelsea Arrington Appears at a Critical Moment in Season 2

The second season of ‘The Night Agent’ leads Peter Sutherland on a journey of his own. At the end of Season 1, he was put on a plane where he was to accept his first mission as a Night Agent. In the opening of Season 2, it is revealed that his mission went bad when his partner was killed, and he was forced to go on the run, not knowing whom he could trust in Night Action and the FBI. In the midst of this, Rose is roped into his troubles when she receives a mysterious call and decides to find Peter on her own. Soon, the duo finds themselves calling in favors they’d earned after going through all the trouble they did in the first season. At one point, when the matter of Rose’s safety comes into question, she asks for Chelsea Arrington, but she is told that Chelsea is preoccupied with other important stuff. This puts her out of the action in Season 2, but the ending reveals that she will play an important part in Season 3.

When the dust settles on Foxglove, KX, and Viktor Bala’s nefarious plans, Peter finds himself locked up for stealing important files from the UN office for Jacob Monroe, who uses them to help presidential hopeful Hagan. It turns out that Monroe and Hagan had been in cahoots for a long time. The file that Peter steals helps Hagan get his competition out of the race, clearing his path to the Presidency. With him in the White House, Monroe, who works as an intelligence broker, hopes to have access to every info that crosses his desk, making him one of the most powerful people in the country, if not the world. Chelsea Arrington comes into the picture when she is revealed to be working as the head of security for Hagan.

With Peter instructed to infiltrate Monroe’s network and find out all the spies he has in the government and its law enforcement agencies, it is clear that his and Chelsea’s paths are bound to cross once again. With Hagan being one of Monroe’s closest allies, it is inevitable for Peter to find dirt on him and work on a plan to bring him down once and for all so that his position as the POTUS cannot be exploited by Monroe for his own use. Having a rapport with his chief of security would come in handy as Peter could let Chelsea in on his plan, though it might be tricky as he is instructed by Catherine not to let anyone know about it. His mission is as secret as it can get, as there are only a couple of people who know about it. Still, Peter will need some help if he is to expose Monroe and Hagan, which means Chelsea is bound to play an extremely important role in Season 3’s plot.

Read More: The Night Agent: Is Foxglove a Real CIA Black Ops Program? Is KX a Real Chemical Agent?