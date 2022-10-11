Chelsea Cobo: Found or Missing? Is She Dead or Alive?

Paramount+’s ‘Never Seen Again’ follows the disappearance of single mother 22-year-old Chelsea Cobo in May 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. Her mother, Rose, had been determined to find her and had dedicated almost all her time to looking for her, apart from bringing up her grandchild. So if you’re interested to learn more about the case and about Chelsea, we’ve you covered. Let’s begin then, shall we?

What Happened to Chelsea Cobo?

Chelsea Michelle Cobo was born on November 8, 1993, in Brooklyn, New York. In December 1994, the 13-month-old started living with her paternal aunt, Rose Cobo, after both of her parents started exhibiting signs of mental illness and were unable to provide for her. She was adopted by Rose when she became around 7 years old. A 21-year-old gave birth to her son, Christopher, on July 11, 2015.

However, the young mother started partying a lot around October 2016. As per Rose, Chelsea was probably suffering from post-partum depression. She went into a deep depression after hearing the news of the passing away of her biological mother on February 27, 2016. An alarmed Rose admitted her to Coney Island Hospital. Chelsea was released from the hospital in April 2016 and for about 10 days everything seemed normal. On April 21, 2016, she went out to hang with friends at a location she had informed her family about. She didn’t return home for around 5 days until Rose threatened to file a missing case with the police.

On April 24, 2016, Chelsea posted a selfie which later Rose minutely studied to find bruises on her right arm. A dismayed Rose learned that her daughter had been allegedly drugged and robbed last night and rushed her to the Maimonides Hospital where the medics found Oxy in her system. She was checked into the psych ward at Maimonides where she stayed for a week before being released on May 3, 2016. The next day, Chelsea allegedly went to get her hair done and run a few errands but was badly stoned when her mother picked her up. She claimed that she was high from the psychiatric drugs she had been prescribed lately.

Rose would later find that Chelsea had lied and gone to meet some “Anthony” who used to visit her roommate, Sabrine, at the Coney Island Hospital. Anthony dealt drugs and allegedly delivered some to Chelsea. On May 6, 2016, Rose took her daughter to Lutheran Hospital for detox. However, Chelsea disappeared from the hospital and a concerned Rose managed to get hold of her at around 11:35 pm. She had a long talk with Chelsea who claimed she was out with her boyfriend, later identified as Anthony, and would come home after having sushi and ice cream. That was the last time Rose talked with her daughter.

On May 7, 2016, Rose received a voicemail from her supposed boyfriend that he had dropped Chelsea off a few blocks away from her home. She filed a missing person report with the NYPD 66th Precinct later that night when her daughter did not return home. The police started to investigate and found 2 surveillance footage of her – one on May 7, 2016, at around 1:40 am, when she was seen dropped off by a cab somewhere near the now defunct La Floridita Restaurant and Club.

The other video showed a woman, allegedly Rose, leaving a 51st Street apartment in Sunset Park that belonged to the family friend of the man Chelsea had been allegedly doing drugs with on the night of her disappearance. Although police believed that the woman shown in the footage is Chelsea, Rose refused to believe so. For the next 3 years, Chelsea’s case bounced between various departments of the NYPD, from Missing Persons to Sex-Trafficking Department.

Is Chelsea Cobo Dead or Alive?

In January 2019, Rose, determined to put an end to the mystery, confronted the owner of the house where Chelsea had been allegedly doing drugs prior to her disappearance. He gave an alarming confession that Chelsea had died from an overdose and his roommate had asked his help to dispose of the body, wrapped in a blanket. Rose provided a recording of the confession to the NYPD.

In March 2019, Chelsea’s case started being treated as a homicide case and it was allegedly announced that the 66th Precinct would handle the case with help from the NYPD Homicide Squad. However, Rose to date has no information on which department is handling Chelsea’s case or any other follow-ups regarding the investigation. Rose still hands out flyers and started a Facebook memorial page in the hope of finding her daughter.

She has also enlisted the help of 2 private detectives, routinely calls the police, and regularly checks the escort listings. She is also reportedly working on an app that will help missing people find their way back home. She said, “Hey pumpkin, if you’re out there watching this, I love you, come home. I will never stop looking for you. That is why I’m creating this app, because when I die this will be my voice for you. To find you and the others that are out there. I love you.”

Read More: Jim Cooper Assault: Where is Steve Devito Now?