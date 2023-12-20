Cheryl and Josh: Are Love After Lockup Stars Still a Couple?

‘Love After Lockup,’ a reality rollercoaster that thrusts viewers into the captivating world of relationships formed behind bars, offers a voyeuristic look into the trials and tribulations of love under the shadows of incarceration. From the first awkward meeting post-prison to the tumultuous journey of merging lives on the outside, the show weaves a tale of passion, struggle, and unpredictability. As the drama unfolds and the audience becomes entangled in the emotional web of each couple, one pair that has ignited curiosity is Cheryl Childers and Josh Hyatt. Let’s embark on a journey to uncover the clandestine whereabouts of these enigmatic contestants.

After the cameras stop rolling, life becomes a mystery of its own, and fans are itching to know how Cheryl and Josh have weathered the storm beyond the confines of reality TV. In the realm of love behind bars, the story doesn’t end with the closing credits. The compelling question lingers – has the flame that flickered in the unique crucible of the show endured the winds of post-show life? The intrigue deepens as viewers crave a peek behind the curtain, yearning to discover if these unconventional love stories have defied the odds or crumbled under the weight of reality.

Cheryl Childers and Josh Hyatt Had Major Differences on The Show

In the world of ‘Love After Lockup,’ where relationships face the ultimate test of incarceration, Cheryl Childers and Josh Hyatt stood out as a couple with undeniable chemistry. The show’s journey painted a picture of a perfect match, as the bank-robbing bad boy Josh seemingly found his counterpart in Cheryl. However, the road to happiness was far from smooth for these two lovebirds.

During their stint on season 2, Cheryl and Josh faced intense struggles, not just with each other but with a third party – a formidable force in the form of Josh’s mom, Tina Hyatt. The dynamics of the relationship were tested, revealing differences in attitudes and values that threatened to unravel the love that had sparked during their time on the show.

Cheryl and Josh Are Not Together and Have Moved On in Life

As the curtains closed on the reality TV drama, the real-life saga of Cheryl and Josh took an unexpected turn. Social media became the battleground for their messy split, with Josh hurling words like psycho and delusional at his former reality TV flame. The breakup was confirmed in the most modern of ways, as Josh posted a picture with his new puppy, declaring it to be his new girl. The post-show revelation left ‘Love After Lockup’ fans wondering about the root causes of their separation. Cheryl swiftly rebounded into another relationship, only to find it plastered across the public eye.

Cheryl’s ex-partner showcased the messy state of her house and made damning allegations about her motherhood and drug use. However, Cheryl’s story took a turn as she emerged from the public drama, seemingly single and determined to focus on raising her three children. In an unexpected twist, she recently revealed that she has been in a new relationship since February 16, 2023. The identity of her boyfriend remains shrouded in speculation. We do know that not only is he in prison, but he was in prison with Josh. This led to a divide among her fans; while some congratulated her on her new beginnings, others criticized her for not living a straight life.

Living in Greeley, Colorado, Cheryl continues to captivate the audience with the enigma of her personal life. On the flip side, Josh embarked on his post-show journey with a new flame. Intimate shower pictures flooded social media, only to be abruptly deleted, signaling the demise of yet another relationship. Despite the challenges faced by an ex-convict in securing employment, Josh maintained a steady job with a Colorado-based roofing company. He embraced the simple joys of life, frequently sharing moments with his canine companion.

Adding another layer to his life, Josh revealed his literary side, authoring a book titled, Message In Blood. Reportedly, the shadows of the past crept back into his life with a foolish drug felony, resulting in a six-year sentence. The charges ranged from possession with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony, to possessing a weapon as a previous offender, a fifth-degree felony. The latest chapter in Josh’s story finds him behind bars once again, serving time for his actions. As the ‘Love After Lockup’ saga continues, the tale of Cheryl Childers and Josh Hyatt stands as a testament to the unpredictable nature of love, echoing beyond the confines of reality TV into the complex reality of life after the lockup.

Read More: Are Andrea and Lamondre From Love After Lockup Still Together?