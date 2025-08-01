What Language Do They Speak in Chief of War? Does Jason Momoa Know Hawaiian?

‘Chief of War’ brings an epic story to the screen, centering around the pre-colonial history of the Hawai’i Islands in the late 18th century. The Apple TV+ show follows the narrative of Ka’iana, a Maui war chief who is pulled out of his peaceful life with his family to fight for King Kahekili. The latter is convinced he can fulfill the ancient prophecy as the Great King who will bring the four kingdoms, O’ahu, Maui, Kaua’i, and Hawai’i, together in unified harmony. Nonetheless, when Ka’iana’s worldly travels reveal new secrets of warfare to him, he finds himself on the opposing side of the ambitious King and his violent bloodshed.

The show, intricately rooted in the real-life history of Hawaii, sheds significant weight on an authentic on-screen depiction of the past. For the same reason, the show prioritizes the historical characters’ native language throughout the story. Thus, creator and lead actor Jason Momoa’s character, Ka’iana, remains as familiar with his Indigenous tongue as the other central characters.

Chief of War Employs the ‘Olelo Hawai‘i Language Throughout Its Tale

‘Chief of War’ transports the audience to the late 1800s as the show delves into the history of the unification of Hawaii. Consequently, the worldbuilding around the historical characters is done with respect to the native culture. This means period-appropriate realism is employed wherever possible. The set design draws inspiration from realistic historical Hawaiian villages, while several male characters are outfitted in the traditional loincloth, Malo. Similarly, the story’s writing also reflects this dedication to historical and cultural accuracy. Much of the show, especially the majority of the first two episodes, is performed entirely in the ‘Olelo Hawai‘i language.

Most of the central characters, from protagonist Ka’iana and his family, Kupuohi, Namake, Nahi’, to his rivals King Kahekili and Prince Kupule, are natives of the Hawaiian Islands. Therefore, their characters stay well-versed in their shared natal tongue. This was a conscious choice made by creators Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett during the development process of the project. In fact, they consulted the professionals at Awaiaulu, who work for the conservation, advancement, and development of the Hawaiian language, to ensure cultural accuracy and authenticity.

Jason Momoa and the Other Actors Spoke ‘Olelo Hawai‘i During Filming

Jason Momoa, like the other cast members, performed his scenes for ‘Chief of War’ in the ‘Olelo Hawai‘i language. Reportedly, the project hosted Hawaiian cultural practitioners and language supervisors on the set to maintain authenticity in all facets of the show. Consequently, the creators were able to ensure that the critically endangered language of ‘Olelo Hawai‘i was treated with revered and academic respect. Furthermore, whenever actor Kaina Makua, who plays the role of Kamehameha, was on set, he intentionally spoke only in Ōlelo Hawai’i to create a more familiar and casual environment around the language.

For Momoa himself, getting all parts of the story, specifically in connection to its cultural relevance, was of the utmost importance. In a conversation with Radio Times, the actor discussed the same, highlighting his desire to get the narrative as well as cultural beats right for the story. “If we don’t get this right, we don’t get to come home. If we don’t do this for our people – take that weight, that responsibility…it’s not just another job, you know? I’m not coming home, people [would be] ashamed.” Thus, Momoa dedicated himself to all aspects of his performance, from embodying the historical weight of Ka’iana’s personality to speaking the latter’s native language.

