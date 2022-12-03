Chloe Randolph Murder: Where is Mohamud Abdikadir Now?

The residents of Henderson, Kentucky, were left shocked when the police discovered Chloe Randolph’s body inside a closet in the apartment she shared with her estranged husband and child. While the gruesome murder puzzled Chloe’s friends and family, the ensuing investigation discovered a sinister truth, as well as a strange confession. Investigation Discovery’s ‘American Monster: Only She Knows’ chronicles Chloe’s homicide and follows law enforcement officials as they brought the perpetrator to justice. Let’s delve into the details surrounding this case and find out more, shall we?

How Did Chloe Randolph Die?

At the time of the murder, Chloe Randolph was a 20-year-old mother of one. She shared the child with her husband, Mohamud Abdikadir, and to the outside eye, the pair seemed quite content with their lives in Henderson, Kentucky. Besides, Chloe was also very close to her family, and people who knew her described her as a generous and kindhearted individual who took great care of her baby and always extended a helping hand to people in need. Chloe’s amicable nature also helped her make a lot of friends, and she is dearly missed to this very day.

Toward the end of March 2019, Chloe suddenly disappeared off the face of the earth, much to her family’s concern. On the other hand, her husband, Mohamud, had already traveled to Arkansas with their child. Hence, anxious and fearing the worst, Chloe’s loved ones asked the police to conduct a welfare check on her apartment. Law enforcement officials entered the apartment on March 23, 2019, only to find it completely empty. Yet, once they opened a narrow air-conditioning closet, they found Chloe’s deceased body stuffed inside. At first glance, it seemed like Chloe had cut her throat, and an autopsy later determined that the victim died of blunt force trauma to the head as well as a cut across the throat. However, seeing as how there was no sign of forced entry, and nothing seemed stolen, the police believed that the murder was an inside job.

Who Killed Chloe Randolph?

The initial investigation into Chloe’s murder was seemingly tricky as there were no proper leads or witnesses to work with. Besides, even a thorough search of the crime scene did not yield a lot of clues. However, once detectives began interviewing Chloe’s family members, they learned that the victim’s marriage with Mohamud Abdikadir was quite rocky. Mohamud, who is originally from Somalia, and Chloe were initially in love and quite happy, but things changed once their marriage fell apart. In fact, Mohamud had already moved to his sister’s house and filed for divorce shortly before the homicide. Officers also learned that the couple was embroiled in a custody battle over their child as Chloe refused to give up her right to be a mother.

Since divorce and a rocky marriage are reason enough for homicide, detectives focused their investigation on Mohamud and discovered that he was in Arkansas with the couple’s child. Authorities in Arkansas found the suspect walking in traffic and wasted no time apprehending him. However, when questioned, Mohamud had a bizarre confession to make. He alleged that the two had been fighting on the day of Chloe’s death when the victim grabbed a hammer and started hitting her head with it. Even though Mohamud claimed to have taken the hammer away, he insisted that Chloe took up a knife and slashed her own throat. That was when Mohamud panicked, stuffed his estranged wife’s body inside a closet, and moved to Arkansas. As strange as it was, the police refused to accept such a statement as Chloe’s murder was already deemed a homicide. Hence, Mohamud was arrested and charged with his estranged wife’s homicide.

Where Is Mohamud Abdikadir Now?

Sources mentioned that although Mohamud initially maintained his claims of innocence, he confessed to hitting Chloe with a hammer and slashing her throat after a few weeks in police custody. Nevertheless, when presented in court, Mohamud pled guilty to a single count of murder and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. As a result, the judge sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder along with five additional years for the other charges in 2021.

Hence, with Mohamud not eligible for parole as of the time of writing, he remains behind bars at the Northpoint Training Center in Boyle County, Kentucky. Meanwhile, Chloe’s family believed that domestic violence killed Chloe, and since there were no laws protecting such victims, they started the Chloe Randolph Organization, through which they spread awareness about domestic violence and help victims in need. Besides, they also helped pass the Chloe Randolph bill, which changed Kentucky’s burial rights for times when someone is suspected of killing their spouse.

