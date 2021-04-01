USA Network’s ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ is a reality television series that portrays the lives of Georgia real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley and his family as they thrive in their palace of wealth. Todd is the gregarious and outspoken caretaker of his folks which primarily comprise his wife, Julie, along with their children Chase, Savannah, and Grayson. They also have a granddaughter named Chloe, and Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye, occasionally makes an appearance.

The show mainly focuses on Chase and Savannah as they navigate their early years away from their parents’ supervision. After a relentless eight-season run, there is a high chance that the series will make another return on the screen. With this in mind, here’s everything we know about the upcoming season, i.e., ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 9!

Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 Release Date

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Season 8 released on July 9, 2020, on USA Network and came to an end on March 25, 2021. The season comprises 26 episodes, with each one having a runtime of around 22 minutes.

The show has mostly gotten positive reviews, with a few critics naming it the best family reality series, while some have compared it to ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ and ‘The Osbournes.’ It worked its magic to the extent that Chase and Savannah Chrisley got their own spin-off entitled ‘Growing Up Chrisley.’ If you’re wondering about the next season, here’s what we know. In March 2021, ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ was greenlit for a ninth season, along with its spin-off returning for a third season.

The NBCUniversal cable network has garnered a massive viewership because of the show, as the show averaged a total of 1.5 million viewers year-to-date. After season 8 premiered, the series attracted 2.27 million viewers, which implies that the viewership has grown more than 4% over season 7. So it only makes sense for ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ to be renewed. However, news about its production has not been revealed. For all we know, season 9 has not started filming yet. The show was previously shot near Atlanta in Roswell and Alpharetta before shifting to Nashville, Tennessee, during the fourth season.

Although production is seemingly not underway, season 9 is slated to return in the summer of 2021. But this might be challenging considering how the last few seasons have 26 episodes each. This could mean that the show might invest a significant amount of time in its production alone. For now, fans can only hope for the cast to be back on set soon. Considering all these factors, we can expect ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 9 to release sometime in the second half of 2021.

