Christiaan de Vries: Where is the Baker Now?

‘The Great British Bake Off’ introduces the world to a bunch of amateur yet talented bakers, and the 15th season was no exception. However, out of all the aspiring bakers, Christiaan de Vries left a lasting impact on the viewers, not only through his bakes but also due to his personality. By getting the opportunity to take his talent of baking to ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ he realized one of his wildest dreams. After getting done with his second audition, he thought that he would not go any further than that. However, his dream turned into reality when he made it to the tent. He claimed that he screamed out of joy after finding out the same. In his bakes throughout the competition, Christiaan stayed true to his style and stuck to his signature flavors —floral scents and citrus notes.

London-based Christiaan de Vries is an Experienced Fashion Designer

Born and raised in the small town of Emmen in The Netherlands, Christiaan de Vries’s passion for fashion and designing spills into his bakes, helping him to create detailed and unique desserts for himself and his loved ones. Before he earned recognition for his cooking, he had made a name for himself in the fashion industry. After graduating from Hondsrug College in 2009, he worked at Men_at_Work as a Visual Merchandiser for about a year. In 2011, he pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion & Textiles from the Amsterdam Fashion Institute.

On the side, he worked at Hogeschool van Amsterdam before serving as a Designer at iNDiViDUALS at AMFI and a Design Studio Assistant MRTW at MCQ in London. Christiaan was also employed as a Fashion Designer at Stichting MOAM, from April 2016 to October 2016. After earning his degree, he shifted to London and started to work at MCQ again. Starting out as a Design Assistant MRTW, he moved up the ranks and became a Designer MRTW. As of today, he freelances as a Fashion Designer in London, England, specializing in both men’s and women’s wear while taking some time to achieve his personal goals.

Christiaan de Vriesn’s Life Revolves Around Baking and Fashion

Even after his appearance in ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ Christiaan de Vriesn continues to passionately create artistic and unique bakes. With Halloween around the corner, he made a pumpkin pie but used his creativity to add his own little twist to it by adding a chocolate bar inside. He also baked a pumpkin ginger cake, which he described as “Perfectly spiced, irresistibly moist, and topped with a rich pumpkin spice caramel, it’s like autumn in every bite.”

For Halloween 2024, he was visited by his niece and nephews, so he wore his baking hat and baked a cake inspired by Nikk Alcaraz. Celebrating his 34th birthday in November, Christiaan baked a cake for himself and said, “I’m excited for what’s to come and deeply grateful for all the love and support I’ve received along the way. Here’s to embracing the unknown and cherishing every step of the journey. Thank you all for your support and being a part of my story!” When it comes to matters of the heart, he has a boyfriend about whom he has not revealed much. Moreover, when Christiaan de Vriesn is not busy cooking or designing, he spends time taking care of his garden and regularly nurtures his vegetable patch. Outdoorsy in nature, he also holds a passion for visiting modern art galleries and stately homes.

